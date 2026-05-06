JAC 12th Result 2026 Out: Arts Records 96.14%, Science At 82.92%

JAC 12th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 12 (Intermediate) results on the official website.

Students in the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams can view their results on the official websites jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, as well as through DigiLocker. The online marksheets will be provisional, with students receiving original certificates later from their respective schools.

According to official data, the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 96.14% this year, indicating a strong overall performance. Meanwhile, the Science stream reported a pass percentage of 82.92%. In total, 74,771 students successfully cleared the examination in the Science stream.

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JAC 12th Result 2026: Pass Percentage

Arts stream pass percentage: 96.14%

Science stream pass percentage: 82.92%

Commerce stream pass percentage:

JAC 12th Result 2026: Arts Stream

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 12 Arts stream results for 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 96.14%. This year, 2,12,721 students registered for the examination, of which 2,11,095 appeared. Among them, 2,02,962 candidates successfully cleared the exam. In terms of performance distribution, 1,07,694 students achieved first division, 91,317 secured second division, and 3,947 were placed in third division. The Arts stream has once again demonstrated a strong success rate, continuing its trend of high pass percentages in Jharkhand Board results.

Pass percentage: 96.14%

Total registered candidates: 2,12,721

Total appeared candidates: 2,11,095

Total students passed: 2,02,962

First division: 1,07,694 students

Second division: 91,317 students

Third division: 3,947 students

JAC 12th Result 2026: How to Check JAC 12th Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal or launch the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in with a registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials (new users must register first).

Step 3: Visit the 'Education' or 'Results' section.

Step 4: Select the Jharkhand Academic Council from the list.

Step 5: Click on "Class 12 Result 2026."

Step 6: Enter the required details, such as roll number and year.

Step 7: Submit to see the result.

Step 8: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

JAC 12th Result 2026: How To Check JAC 12th Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your phone

Step 2: Type the message in this format: RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: The result will be sent to your mobile phone

JAC 12th Result 2026: Steps to Check Online

Students can follow these steps to download their results:

Step 1: Go to the official JAC website.

Step 2: Select "JAC Class 12 Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter your roll number and code.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View and download your results.

Step 6: Get a printout for future reference.