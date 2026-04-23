JAC 10th Topper List 2026 Out: Four Students Share Top Rank 1 With 99.60%

JAC 10th Results 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 10 (Matric) results. Students can access their results on the official website, jacresults.com. This year, approximately 7.48 lakh students appeared for the JAC board examinations in 2026.

In a remarkable achievement, four students have shared Rank 1 by scoring 498 out of 500 marks, translating to an impressive 99.60%. The toppers include Priyanshu Kumari from Hazaribagh and Shivangi Kumari from Simdega, along with Prem Kumar Sahu from Ranchi and Sunny Kumar Verma, also from Ranchi. Their outstanding performance highlights consistency and dedication in academic preparation.

JAC 10th Results 2026: Toppers List

Candidates can check out the topper list below:

Rank 1 (498 marks | 99.60%)

Priyanshu Kumari – Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh

Shivangi Kumari – S S High School, Bano, Simdega

Prem Kumar Sahu – Premchand High School, Mesra, Ranchi

Sunny Kumar Verma – St Aloysius High School, Ranchi

Rank 2 (496 marks | 99.20%)

Divyanshu Oraon – St Patrick’s High School, Gumla

Khilesh Sahu – St Patrick’s High School, Gumla

Vaishnavi Shree – Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh

Julita Minz – Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh

Rank 3 (494 marks | 98.80%)

Mahtab Ansari – St John’s High School, Nawatar

Preet Raj – Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Ormanjhi

Amisha Kumari – Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh

Deepti Rani – Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh

JAC 10th Results 2026: Websites to Check

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jacexamportal.in

JAC 10th Results 2026: Steps to Check Online

Students can follow these steps to download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official JAC website

Step 2: Click on “JAC Class 10 Result 2026” or “JAC Class 12 Result 2026.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: View and download your result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference