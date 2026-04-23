JAC 10th Topper List 2026 Out: Four Students Share Top Rank 1 With 99.60%

JAC 10th Results 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 10 (Matric) results. Students can access their results on the official website, jacresults.com. This year, approximately 7.48 lakh students appeared for the JAC board examinations in 2026.
In a remarkable achievement, four students have shared Rank 1 by scoring 498 out of 500 marks, translating to an impressive 99.60%. The toppers include Priyanshu Kumari from Hazaribagh and Shivangi Kumari from Simdega, along with Prem Kumar Sahu from Ranchi and Sunny Kumar Verma, also from Ranchi. Their outstanding performance highlights consistency and dedication in academic preparation.
JAC 10th Results 2026: Toppers List
Candidates can check out the topper list below:
Rank 1 (498 marks | 99.60%)
Priyanshu Kumari – Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh
Shivangi Kumari – S S High School, Bano, Simdega
Prem Kumar Sahu – Premchand High School, Mesra, Ranchi
Sunny Kumar Verma – St Aloysius High School, Ranchi
Rank 2 (496 marks | 99.20%)
Divyanshu Oraon – St Patrick’s High School, Gumla
Khilesh Sahu – St Patrick’s High School, Gumla
Vaishnavi Shree – Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh
Julita Minz – Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh
Rank 3 (494 marks | 98.80%)
Mahtab Ansari – St John’s High School, Nawatar
Preet Raj – Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Ormanjhi
Amisha Kumari – Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh
Deepti Rani – Indira Gandhi Balika High School, Hazaribagh
JAC 10th Results 2026: Websites to Check
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jacresults.com
jacexamportal.in
JAC 10th Results 2026: Steps to Check Online
Students can follow these steps to download their results:
Step 1: Visit the official JAC website
Step 2: Click on “JAC Class 10 Result 2026” or “JAC Class 12 Result 2026.”
Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: View and download your result
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference