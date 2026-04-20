JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon At jacresults.com; Check Steps And Passing Marks 

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results soon. As per various media reports, the results are expected to be released by the end of april; students can access their results on the official website, jacresults.com. This year, approximately 7.48 lakh students appeared for the JAC board examinations in 2026.
JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: Websites to Check
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jacresults.com
jacexamportal.in
JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: Steps to Check Online
Students can follow these steps to download their results:
Step 1: Visit the official JAC website
Step 2: Click on “JAC Class 10 Result 2026” or “JAC Class 12 Result 2026.”
Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: View and download your result
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: SMS Details
Students can also check their results through SMS:
For Class 10: Type JHA10 Roll Number and send to 5676750
For Class 12: Type RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number and send to 56263
The result will be sent to the same mobile number.
JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: Details Mentioned on JAC Scorecard
The JAC Result 2026 will include the following details:
Student’s name
Roll number oll code
Date of birth
Total marks/aggregate
Father’s and mother’s names
School name
Subject-wise marks
Division or grade
Result status (Pass/Fail)
JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: Minimum Passing Marks
To qualify for the JAC board exams in 2026, students must secure the following:
At least 33% marks in each subject
33% overall aggregate
Students who fail to meet the minimum criteria will be required to appear for compartment exams.