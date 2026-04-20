JAC 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon At jacresults.com; Check Steps And Passing Marks 

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results soon. As per various media reports, the results are expected to be released by the end of april; students can access their results on the official website, jacresults.com. This year, approximately 7.48 lakh students appeared for the JAC board examinations in 2026.

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: Websites to Check

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jacexamportal.in

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: Steps to Check Online

Students can follow these steps to download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official JAC website

Step 2: Click on “JAC Class 10 Result 2026” or “JAC Class 12 Result 2026.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: View and download your result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: SMS Details

Students can also check their results through SMS:

For Class 10: Type JHA10 Roll Number and send to 5676750

For Class 12: Type RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number and send to 56263

The result will be sent to the same mobile number.

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: Details Mentioned on JAC Scorecard

The JAC Result 2026 will include the following details:

Student’s name

Roll number oll code

Date of birth

Total marks/aggregate

Father’s and mother’s names

School name

Subject-wise marks

Division or grade

Result status (Pass/Fail)

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2026: Minimum Passing Marks

To qualify for the JAC board exams in 2026, students must secure the following:

At least 33% marks in each subject

33% overall aggregate

Students who fail to meet the minimum criteria will be required to appear for compartment exams.