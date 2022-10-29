ITBP Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force- Constable & Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) Group C Posts | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force

About ITBP Constable & Head Constable Recruitment 2022:

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has released the official notification for the recruitment of Constable & Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) on the official website of the ITBP.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Starting Date – 29-October-2022

• Last Date – 27-November-2022

• Fee Payment Last Date – 27-November-2022

• Admit Card – Available Soon

• Exam Date – Available Soon

APPLICATION FEE (Tentative):

• General / OBC / EWS – Rs.100/-

• SC / ST – Exempted

• All Category Female – Exempted

• Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan

LOCATION:

Anywhere in India or Abroad

AGE LIMIT:

(As on 27/November/2022)

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 25 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As Per Rules

Number of post- 186 Posts

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Online / Written Examination

PET, PST & Skill Test

Details of ITBP Constable & Head Constable Recruitment 2022:

The online registration process for ITBP Constable & Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) Recruitment 2022 has started rom October 29th 2022. Total, 186 vacancies has been issued in the ITBP Recruitment 2022 for Constable & Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) Posts. Candidates must check the complete details for ITBP Constable & Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) Online Form 2022 which has given below.

Post Name – Constable & Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) Group C Posts

Category Wise Vacancy Details –

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) : 58 Posts

General – 26 Posts

EWS – 06 Posts

OBC – 14 Posts

SC – 08 Posts

ST – 04 Posts

Constable (Motor Mechanic) : 128 Posts

General – 54 Posts

EWS – 13 Posts

OBC – 33 Posts

SC – 18 Posts

ST – 10 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

Educational Qualification for ITBP Constable & Head Constable Recruitment 2022:

Constable (Motor Mechanic) – Candidates who have passed their Class 10th / Matriculation Examination from any recognized Board in India & have Industrial Training Institute certificate in respective trade with 03 years of experience of that trade will be eligible for this post.

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) – Candidates who have passed their Class 10th / Matriculation Examination from any recognized Board in India with Certificate in Motor Mechanic from a Recognized institution OR Industrial Training Institute with three years practical experience in the trade in a reputed workshop OR three year Diploma in Automobile Engineering will be eligible for this post.

How to Apply for ITBP Constable & Head Constable Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the ITBP before the 27 November 2022.

Requisites of Online Application –

Scanned Colour Passport Size Photograph in JPEG Format (20KB to 50KB)

Scanned Signature in JPEG Format (20KB to 50KB)

Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying for the particular post recruitment itbpolice.nic.in