 ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Application Deadline Approaches: Apply For 819 Posts By October 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Application Deadline Approaches: Apply For 819 Posts By October 1

ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Application Deadline Approaches: Apply For 819 Posts By October 1

The online application process is being conducted online on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. There are 819 vacancies available, with 697 for males and 122 for females.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

The online application process for the role of Constable (Kitchen Services) will soon close on October 1, 2024. The applications are being accepted online on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. 

The department has 819 open positions that need to be filled; 697 of those positions are for male candidates, and 122 are for female candidates. Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts must fill out the application form before the deadline.

Application Fee Details

Male applicants from the general (UR), OBC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs. 100; however, applicants from the SC/ST, female, and ex-serviceman categories are not required to pay this price.

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!
UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!
‘It’s A Very Tough Treatment’: Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Advising Hina Khan To Get Treated In India & Not America For Breast Cancer
‘It’s A Very Tough Treatment’: Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Advising Hina Khan To Get Treated In India & Not America For Breast Cancer
Sophie Turner On Her Return To Small Screen As Jewellery Thief With Joan: 'Used To Be A Big Isolator...'
Sophie Turner On Her Return To Small Screen As Jewellery Thief With Joan: 'Used To Be A Big Isolator...'
Rajasthan Public Service Commission To Implement Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification To Curb Exam Fraud
Rajasthan Public Service Commission To Implement Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification To Curb Exam Fraud

How to Apply for the 2024 ITBP Constable Hiring:

Step 1: Visit recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in to access the ITBP's official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and select the application link for the Constable position.

Step 3: Fill out the application form after registering and providing the necessary information.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 5: Scan, upload, and pay the needed fee for the necessary papers in the format and size indicated.

Step 6: Carefully review all the information, then send in the form.

Step 7: Print out a copy of the document and save it for future use.

Salary Details

Once recruited as an ITBP Constable (Kitchen Service), candidates can expect a salary within the pay scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. In addition to the salary, various allowances and facilities will also be provided.

Education Qualification

A recognised board test in Class 10 is required for candidates' education. Furthermore, candidates need to have finished the National Skill Development Corporation's or an approved institution's NSQF Level 1 course in Food Production or Kitchen.

Age Range

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 in order to be considered for the ITBP Constable (Kitchen Service). Reservation policies will determine the availability of age relaxation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!

UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!

Bhopal: ‘National Knowledge Sharing Workshop’ To Be Held On Monday

Bhopal: ‘National Knowledge Sharing Workshop’ To Be Held On Monday

ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Application Deadline Approaches: Apply For 819 Posts By October 1

ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Application Deadline Approaches: Apply For 819 Posts By October 1

Study In New Zealand: Apply For Auckland University of Technology's Vice Chancellor’s And Doctoral...

Study In New Zealand: Apply For Auckland University of Technology's Vice Chancellor’s And Doctoral...

Study Abroad: Sixth Rhodes Scholarship For Indian Scholars Set To Launch In 2026

Study Abroad: Sixth Rhodes Scholarship For Indian Scholars Set To Launch In 2026