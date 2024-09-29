ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Application Deadline Approaches: Apply For 819 Posts By October 1

The online application process for the role of Constable (Kitchen Services) will soon close on October 1, 2024. The applications are being accepted online on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The department has 819 open positions that need to be filled; 697 of those positions are for male candidates, and 122 are for female candidates. Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts must fill out the application form before the deadline.

Application Fee Details

Male applicants from the general (UR), OBC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs. 100; however, applicants from the SC/ST, female, and ex-serviceman categories are not required to pay this price.

How to Apply for the 2024 ITBP Constable Hiring:



Step 1: Visit recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in to access the ITBP's official website.



Step 2: Go to the homepage and select the application link for the Constable position.



Step 3: Fill out the application form after registering and providing the necessary information.



Step 4: Fill out the application form with your personal and academic information.



Step 5: Scan, upload, and pay the needed fee for the necessary papers in the format and size indicated.



Step 6: Carefully review all the information, then send in the form.



Step 7: Print out a copy of the document and save it for future use.

Salary Details

Once recruited as an ITBP Constable (Kitchen Service), candidates can expect a salary within the pay scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. In addition to the salary, various allowances and facilities will also be provided.

Education Qualification

A recognised board test in Class 10 is required for candidates' education. Furthermore, candidates need to have finished the National Skill Development Corporation's or an approved institution's NSQF Level 1 course in Food Production or Kitchen.

Age Range

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 in order to be considered for the ITBP Constable (Kitchen Service). Reservation policies will determine the availability of age relaxation.