ISUM applauds UGC move to recognise degrees

MUMBAI: The International Sports University, Maharashtra (ISUM) has welcomed the decision by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to include Bachelor's and Master's in Sports Science and Sports Management as recognised degree options.

The International Sports University came up last year in Pune under the aegis of the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar on Saturday hailed the UGC decision and said he looked forward to a quantum leap in building talent, jobs and sports IP for the long term development of Indian sports industry through professional education.

"We have had a singular vision to re-imagine and transform sports education in the country with the objective of creating skilled professionals well versed in the science and management of emerging sporting disciplines," Kedar was quoted as saying in a media statement.

"With the International Sports University, our goal is to revolutionize sports education by incorporating different aspects of technology, management, sports governance, to produce sports professionals of the future who can advance India's prowess in sports," he added.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:01 AM IST