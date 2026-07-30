ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration Underway For 410 Posts; Apply Until August 28

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ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has invited online applications for 410 apprentice vacancies for the year 2026-27.

Eligible candidates can apply through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal and the UMANG portal until August 28, 2026. The recruitment drive includes openings for Graduate Apprentices (B.E./B.Tech.), Technician Apprentices (Diploma), and Commercial Practice Apprentices. Candidates who completed their qualifying degree or diploma between 2022 and 2026 are eligible to apply.

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ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Registration Start Date: July 29, 2026

Registration Last Date: August 28, 2026

ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the 2026 recruitment:

Step 1: Register on the NATS portal to obtain an enrolment number.

Step 2: Log in to the UMANG portal, search for "URSC Apprenticeship", complete the application form, upload the required documents, and submit the application before 11:59 pm on August 28, 2026.

Step 3: Applicants are advised to use a valid email ID, ensure all uploaded documents match the information entered in the application form, and regularly check the official URSC website for updates regarding the recruitment process.

ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

A total of 410 apprentice positions have been announced, including:

Graduate Apprentices (B.E./B.Tech.): 220 posts

Technician Apprentices (Diploma): 120 posts

Commercial Practice Apprentices: 70 posts

The graduate apprenticeship vacancies are available in disciplines such as computer science, electronics and communication, mechanical, chemical, industrial engineering and management, automobile, aeronautical, and aerospace engineering. Technician Apprentice positions are offered in Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Instrumentation Technology, and Automobile Engineering.

ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess:

Graduate Apprentices: B.E./B.Tech. in the relevant discipline from a recognised university.

Technician Apprentices: Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline from a recognised state board.

Commercial Practice Apprentices: Diploma in Commercial Practice from a recognised board.

Only candidates who passed their qualifying examination in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, or 2026 are eligible. Applicants who graduated before 2021, are currently pursuing higher studies, or have already undergone apprenticeship training or have one year or more of work experience are not eligible.

ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Stipend and Training Duration

Selected candidates will undergo apprenticeship training for 12 months under the Apprentices Act, 1961.

The monthly stipend is:

Graduate Apprentices: ₹12,300

Technician Apprentices: ₹10,900

Commercial Practice Apprentices: ₹10,900

The apprenticeship does not guarantee employment with URSC, ISRO, or any other Department of Space centre after completion of training.

ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the marks obtained in their qualifying examination. Shortlisted applicants will be called for document verification, following which a merit panel will be prepared based on academic performance. Final induction will be carried out according to the candidate's position in the merit panel. Selected candidates will be informed through email.