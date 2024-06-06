 ISRO Releases URSC Results For Scientist And Other Posts
ISRO Releases URSC Results For Scientist And Other Posts

The results of the recruitment exam for several positions, including scientist, engineer, and technician B, have been released.

Updated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
ISRO | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the results for the recruitment examination for various posts, including Scientist, Engineer, and Technician B. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted on April 18, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 224 vacancies.

How to download ISRO URSC Results 2024:

Visit the official ISRO website, isro.gov.in

Click on the "Career" tab on the homepage.

You will be redirected to the ISRO recruitment page.

Click on the specific link for the results you wish to check.

A new tab will open with a PDF file containing the results.

Check the result and download it.

Save and print it out for future reference.

Exam Pattern:

The recruitment examination consisted of a written test with 60 multiple-choice questions.

The duration of the test was 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The test was worth a total of 100 marks.

Selection Process:

Candidates' total marks in all four parts of the written test will be considered for shortlisting for the skill test.

In the event of a tie in Written Test scores, the academic scores of the notified qualification(s) will be used as a tie-breaker.

Candidates who qualify in the Written Test will be shortlisted for the Skill Test in a 1:10 ratio.

Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to check official website for latest updates.

