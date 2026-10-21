ISRO Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: 97 Vacancies For Technician, Technical Assistant, MTS & Other Posts; Salary Up To ₹1.42 Lakh, Apply At shar.gov.in

ISRO Recruitment 2026: SDSC SHAR Announces 97 Vacancies For Technical, Nursing, Driver And MTS Posts; Apply By November 9 |

ISRO Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for 97 vacancies across technical, scientific, nursing, library, trades and support staff positions at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota, and other designated units. The recruitment notification, Advertisement No. SDSC SHAR/RMT/03/2026, was issued on October 19, 2026.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official websites, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in. The online registration window opened on October 19 and will close on November 9, 2026, at 11:59 pm.

Direct link to read the official notification

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Post-Wise Vacancies

The vacancies include positions at SDSC SHAR in Andhra Pradesh, the Propellant Complex at Rasayani in Maharashtra, the Balasore Rocket Launching Station in Odisha and the Advanced Data Processing Research Institute (ADRIN) in Telangana.

The major posts and vacancy distribution are as follows:

Technical Assistant: 14 vacancies across Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering/Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Civil Engineering.

Scientific Assistant: Three vacancies in Physics and Fine Arts (Photography)/Visual Arts (Cinematography).

Library Assistant ‘A’: Three vacancies.

Nurse ‘B’: Three vacancies.

Technician ‘B’: 42 vacancies across trades including Electrician, Chemical, Fitter, Electronic Mechanic, Boiler Attendant, Turner, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Civil Engineering Assistant, and Photography/Digital Photography.

Draughtsman ‘B’: One vacancy in Civil.

Fireman ‘A’: Two vacancies.

Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’: Five vacancies, including four at ADRIN, Secunderabad.

Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’: Seven vacancies.

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 16 vacancies.

The notification specifies separate reservation provisions for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, as applicable to individual posts.

Important Dates

Notification date: October 19, 2026

Online application begins: October 19, 2026, at 10 am

Last date to apply: November 9, 2026, by 11:59 pm

Written examination date: To be announced separately

Eligibility criteria: Educational Qualification Required

Technical Assistant: First-class diploma of at least three years’ duration in the relevant engineering discipline from a recognised university or institution.

Scientific Assistant (Physics): First-class BSc degree with Physics as the main subject and Mathematics and Chemistry as ancillary subjects.

Scientific Assistant (Photography/Cinematography): First-class bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts (Photography) or Visual Arts (Cinematography).

Library Assistant ‘A’: First-class graduation and a first-class master’s degree in Library Science, Library and Information Science, or an equivalent qualification.

Nurse ‘B’: First-class nursing diploma of at least three years’ duration, recognised by the State or Central Government, with registration under the respective State Nursing Council.

Technician ‘B’ and Draughtsman ‘B’: SSLC/SSC or equivalent qualification, along with the relevant ITI, NTC or NAC qualification from NCVT, as prescribed for the trade.

Fireman ‘A’: Class 10 pass, along with the prescribed physical fitness and endurance standards.

Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’: Class 10 pass, a valid light vehicle driving licence and three years of driving experience.

Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’: Class 10 pass and five years of driving experience, including at least three years as a heavy vehicle driver.

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): Matriculation, SSLC, SSC or an equivalent qualification.

Age Limit For ISRO Recruitment 2026

The age limit will be calculated as of November 9, 2026.

18 to 35 years: Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant ‘A’, Nurse ‘B’, Technician ‘B’, Draughtsman ‘B’, Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’ and Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’.

18 to 25 years: Fireman ‘A’ and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

Candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories are eligible for a five-year upper-age relaxation, while OBC candidates are eligible for a three-year relaxation against posts reserved for their categories. Ex-servicemen, persons with benchmark disabilities, Central Government employees and meritorious sportspersons may receive age relaxation as per applicable Government of India rules.

Steps to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, shar.gov.in or apps.shar.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the recruitment notification for Advertisement No. SDSC SHAR/RMT/03/2026.

Step 3: Register online for the post code corresponding to the position and qualification.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with the required personal, educational and contact details.

Step 5: Upload the prescribed documents, including a recent colour passport-size photograph and signature, along with other applicable certificates.

Step 6: Pay the applicable application fee, if required, and submit the completed form within the deadline.

Step 7: Save the registration number and retain a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates must submit a separate application and pay the applicable fee separately for each post code. Applicants are advised to check the detailed notification for the complete document list, application fee and exemptions before submitting their forms.

Salary And Benefits

The advertised pay scales vary by post and level:

Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant ‘A’ and Nurse ‘B’: Level 7, ₹44,900–₹1,42,400.

Technician ‘B’ and Draughtsman ‘B’: Level 3, ₹21,700–₹69,100.

Fireman ‘A’, Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’ and Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’: Level 2, ₹19,900–₹63,200.

MTS: Level 1, ₹18,000–₹56,900.

The notification estimates monthly gross emoluments at the minimum of the relevant pay level at approximately ₹71,840 for Level 7 posts, ₹34,720 for Level 3 posts, ₹31,840 for Fireman ‘A’, and ₹28,800 for driver and MTS posts. House Rent Allowance and Transport Allowance will be governed by applicable Government of India orders.

Selected candidates will be covered under the National Pension System or Unified Pension Scheme, as applicable. Other benefits include medical facilities for employees and their dependants, canteen and library facilities, housing provisions, Leave Travel Concession, group insurance and House Building Advance, subject to prevailing rules.