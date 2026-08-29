ISRO Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 175 Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ Posts At isro.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Salary

ISRO Recruitment 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for 175 Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ posts in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science engineering. The recruitment is being conducted through the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) under Advertisement No. ISRO:ICRB:03(EMC):2026, dated August 27, 2026.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official ISRO website from August 27 to September 16, 2026, up to 11:55 PM. The posts are in Level 10 of the Pay Matrix, with a minimum basic salary of ₹56,100 per month, along with applicable allowances and benefits.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to read the instruction

Direct link to apply

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Advertisement date: August 27, 2026

Online application begins: August 27, 2026

Last date to apply: September 16, 2026

Last date for application fee payment: September 16, 2026

Application mode: Online

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 175

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ – Electronics (BE001): 99 vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ – Mechanical (BE002): 52 vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ – Computer Science (BE003): 21 vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ – Electronics, PRL (BE001A): 1 vacancy

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ – Mechanical, PRL (BE002A): 1 vacancy

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ – Computer Science, PRL (BE003A): 1 vacancy

Note: The vacancies are provisional. ISRO may increase or decrease the number of vacancies based on requirements. Any changes will be notified through a corrigendum on the official ISRO website.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Educational qualification

Candidates must hold a BE/BTech or equivalent degree in the relevant discipline with a minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Electronics

BE/BTech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering

Minimum 65% aggregate marks or CGPA 6.84/10

Mechanical

BE/BTech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering

Minimum 65% aggregate marks or CGPA 6.84/10

Computer Science

BE/BTech or equivalent in Computer Science Engineering

Minimum 65% aggregate marks or CGPA 6.84/10

Candidates must have completed their degree within the stipulated duration of the course prescribed by their university.

ISRO has also specified that eligible allied disciplines are listed in the FAQs accompanying the advertisement.

CGPA and percentage rules

Candidates should pay particular attention to how their academic scores are recorded.

If the degree certificate or consolidated marksheet mentions both CGPA and percentage, at least one of the two must meet the ISRO/DOS eligibility requirement.

If only CGPA is mentioned, the CGPA itself must meet the prescribed eligibility criterion.

Candidates cannot convert CGPA into percentage for determining eligibility, even if their university provides a conversion formula.

For dual/integrated degree programmes, the applicable graduation-level CGPA or percentage will be considered according to the rules specified in the notification.

Age limit

Maximum age: 28 years

Cut-off date: September 16, 2026

Serving Central Government civilian employees, ex-servicemen and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) will be eligible for age relaxation as per applicable Government of India rules.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

PwBD reservation

The recruitment includes vacancies identified for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities across specified categories and ISRO centres.

PwBD reservation is applicable to candidates with at least 40% of the relevant disability.

Candidates applying against PwBD-reserved posts must produce a prescribed disability certificate at the interview.

The certificate must indicate the percentage of disability and be issued by a duly constituted Central or State Government medical board comprising at least three members, including a specialist in the relevant disability field.

Candidates with PwBD categories A to E are encouraged to apply for the identified vacancies.

Backlog PwBD vacancies may be filled through interchange among the five specified disability categories if suitable candidates are not available.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Application fee

The fee structure has two components:

Application fee: ₹250, non-refundable

Processing fee: ₹750 initially payable by all candidates

Candidates eligible for exemption from the application fee include:

Women candidates

SC/ST candidates

PwBD candidates

Ex-servicemen

For candidates who appear for the Written Test/CBT:

Eligible candidates exempted from the application fee will receive a full refund of the ₹750 processing fee.

Other candidates will receive ₹500, after deduction of the ₹250 application fee.

No refund will be made to candidates who do not appear for the Written Test/CBT.

The payment will be accepted online through the Bharatkosh e-Payment gateway using internet banking, UPI or domestic debit cards.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Documents to upload

Applicants must upload clear scanned copies of the required documents with their online application.

Recent colour passport-size photograph in JPG/JPEG format

Photograph should generally be within 100 KB to 200 KB

Signature in JPG/JPEG format

Signature should generally be within 80 KB to 150 KB

Relevant SC/ST/PwBD/ex-servicemen certificate, wherever applicable, for processing-fee exemption

The photograph should be recent, in colour and preferably taken against a light-coloured or white background. Candidates wearing glasses must ensure that their eyes are clearly visible without reflections.

The signature should be made on white paper using black ink and should not be in capital letters.

Applicants must retain the original documents relating to qualification, age, category and other claims for verification at later stages.

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official ISRO website.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment section and locate Advertisement No. ISRO:ICRB:03(EMC):2026.

Step 3: Read the detailed advertisement and FAQs carefully before beginning the application.

Step 4: Complete the online registration and enter the required personal, educational and other details.

Step 5: Upload the photograph, signature and applicable supporting certificates in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Review all information entered in the application form carefully before submission.

Step 7: Submit the application and note down the Online Registration Number generated after registration.

Step 8: Pay the applicable fee through the Bharatkosh e-Payment gateway.

Step 9: Keep a copy of the submitted application and payment details for future reference.

Direct link to apply

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process consists of a Written Test/Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by an interview.

Written test pattern

Total Marks: 100 marks

Part A – Discipline-Specific:

Questions: 80 MCQs

Duration: 90 minutes

Marks: 80 marks

Negative Marking: 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Unattempted Questions: No marks will be deducted.

Part B – Aptitude/Ability Test:

Questions: Maximum 15 MCQs

Duration: 30 minutes

Marks: 20 marks

Negative Marking: No negative marking.

Questions will cover numerical, logical, diagrammatic, abstract and deductive reasoning.

Total Duration: 120 minutes

Total Questions: Up to 95 MCQs

Total Marks: 100 marks

Part A will contain questions related to the candidate's specific engineering discipline.

Part B will assess areas including:

Numerical reasoning

Logical reasoning

Diagrammatic reasoning

Abstract reasoning

Deductive reasoning

Marking scheme

For Part A:

+1 mark for every correct answer

0 marks for an unattempted question

-1/3 mark for every incorrect answer

There is no negative marking in Part B.

Interview and shortlisting

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on their performance in the Written Test/CBT.

Shortlisting will generally be in a 1:5 ratio, subject to a minimum of 10 candidates.

Additional/distinct candidates may be shortlisted for reserved vacancies.

Candidates will be assessed on technical knowledge, general awareness related to their specialisation, communication and presentation skills, comprehension and academic achievements.

The interview will carry 100 marks.

Interview marks

Technical/academic knowledge: 40 marks

General awareness related to technical specialisation: 20 marks

Presentation/communication skills: 20 marks

Comprehension: 10 marks

Academic achievements: 10 marks

Academic achievements include consideration of institute type, academic performance and institute-awarded rank, wherever applicable.

Qualifying criteria and final selection

For unreserved candidates:

Written Test/CBT: minimum 50% in Part A and Part B individually

Interview: applicable qualifying criteria as prescribed

Aggregate qualifying requirement: 60%

For PwBD candidates against reserved posts:

Written Test/CBT: minimum 40% in Part A and Part B individually

Aggregate qualifying requirement: 50%

For preparing the final panel, 50% weightage will be given to Written Test marks and 50% to Interview marks.

In case of a tie, merit will be determined successively on the basis of:

Marks scored in the Written Test/CBT

Marks scored in the essential qualification

Date of birth, with the older candidate placed higher

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Salary and benefits

Selected candidates will be appointed as Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in Level 10 of the Pay Matrix.

Minimum basic pay: ₹56,100 per month

Pay level: Level 10

Dearness Allowance (DA): As per applicable rules

House Rent Allowance (HRA): As per applicable rules

Transport Allowance: As per applicable rules

New Pension Scheme coverage

Medical facilities for employees and dependants

Subsidised canteen facilities

Limited residential accommodation, in lieu of HRA

Leave Travel Concession

Group insurance

House Building Advance, as applicable

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Important instructions for applicants

Candidates should carefully check the eligibility requirements before applying. ISRO has made it clear that the responsibility for meeting all eligibility conditions rests with the applicant.

Candidates employed with the Central or State Government, Public Sector Undertakings or autonomous bodies will need to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer at the interview or whenever required.

The NOC must be produced in original at the interview. Candidates who fail to produce it will not be permitted to appear for the interview and will not be eligible for further participation in the recruitment process.

Candidates should also note that no TA will be paid for appearing in the Written Test/CBT. Candidates attending the interview will be eligible for reimbursement of to-and-fro second-class train fare by the shortest route, subject to the conditions specified by ISRO.

All future communication will be made through the candidate's registered email ID and the ISRO website. Applicants are advised to regularly check their email, including spam/junk folders, and the official website for updates.