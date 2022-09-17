Israel: Indian students can avail tuition scholarship at Hebrew University of Jerusalem; read to know more

The International Med-Tech Innovation MBA has been designed to teach and train students/professionals from a spectrum of the biomedical sector - including biotechnology companies, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, and innovation centres of hospitals.

The program aims to give students the knowledge and skills required to adapt to a new world of business and healthcare through Israel’s education system.

Program delivery

Taught entirely in English, the fully immersive one-year program runs over three consecutive semesters - fall, spring, and summer. It includes practical workshops, lectures from the industry, behind-the-scenes tours of emerging startups, on-site visits to major technology companies, and interactive fireside group discussions alongside professional internships with leading Israeli VCs and MedTech startups.

Website: https://imba.huji.ac.il/med-tech-innovation

Admission process:

Students applying for the Med-Tech Innovation MBA program must do so via the Rothberg International School website. After creating your profile, fill out the application questionnaire online and upload the required documents. https://overseas.huji.ac.il/admissions/apply-now/apply-now-graduate/

Admission Cycle:

The admission for the program is rolling.

Admission Requirements:

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an institution accredited by the Hebrew University, with a GPA of 3.2 or above, or the equivalent on an Israeli scale (82 or above). The program looks only at the quantitative GMAT or GRE score. The minimum required GMAT or GRE score depends on the student’s GPA -

GMAT: Quantitative Scale: 6-51

The GMAT quantitative score and the GPA in Israeli terms must add up to at least 130.

For example, if the GPA score in Israeli terms is 88, then the student needs at least a 42 on the quantitative section of the GMAT.

GRE: Quantitative Scale: 130-170

Students are also required to submit an English proficiency level with a minimum TOEFL exam score of 90 and an IELTS score of 7 or above.

Tuition & Scholarships:

Tuition for the program is USD 32,500 (INR 2599650 approx).

In honour of the 30th anniversary of full diplomatic relations between Israel and India, the Hebrew University Business School is offering a 10% tuition scholarship to all MBA students from India.