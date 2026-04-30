ISC Result 2026 Out: Girls Take The Lead With 99.48% Pass Rate

ISC Result 2026 Declared: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the ISC (Class 12) Result 2026, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 99.13%. The results highlight consistent academic performance across the country, with girls once again outperforming boys.
A total of 1,03,316 candidates appeared for the ISC examination this year. Among them, 54,118 were boys (52.38%) and 49,198 were girls (47.62%). In terms of performance, girls achieved a higher pass percentage of 99.48%, while boys recorded 98.81%, continuing the trend of girls leading in academic outcomes.
The ISC examination covers 45 written subjects, including 13 Indian languages, 2 foreign languages, and 2 classical languages.
ISC Results 2026: Key Highlights
Total candidates appeared: 1,03,316
Boys appeared: 54,118 (52.38%)
Girls appeared: 49,198 (47.62%)
Overall pass percentage: 99.13%
Girls’ pass percentage: 99.48%
Boys’ pass percentage: 98.81%
ISC Result 2026 Declared: Category-wise Performance
Scheduled Caste (SC): 5,835 candidates | Pass percentage: 98.77%
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 3,786 candidates | Pass percentage: 98.84%
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 19,191 candidates | Pass percentage: 99.12%
General Category: 74,504 candidates | Pass percentage: 99.17%
ISC Result 2026 Declared: Special Category Performance
Among candidates with special difficulties:
305 candidates with learning disabilities appeared, with 36 scoring above 90%
22 visually challenged candidates appeared, with 9 scoring above 90%
ISC 2026 results show a high success rate and balanced performance across categories and regions, reaffirming CISCE's strong academic standards.