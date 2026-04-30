ISC Result 2026 Out: Girls Take The Lead With 99.48% Pass Rate

ISC Result 2026 Declared: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the ISC (Class 12) Result 2026, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 99.13%. The results highlight consistent academic performance across the country, with girls once again outperforming boys.

A total of 1,03,316 candidates appeared for the ISC examination this year. Among them, 54,118 were boys (52.38%) and 49,198 were girls (47.62%). In terms of performance, girls achieved a higher pass percentage of 99.48%, while boys recorded 98.81%, continuing the trend of girls leading in academic outcomes.

The ISC examination covers 45 written subjects, including 13 Indian languages, 2 foreign languages, and 2 classical languages.

We are pleased to announce that (ISC – Class-XII) results have been declared and are now available to view on the UMANG app.

(https://t.co/c8MQIRsfhe) pic.twitter.com/iLRfutLYpM — UMANG App India (@UmangOfficial_) April 30, 2026

ISC Results 2026: Key Highlights

Total candidates appeared: 1,03,316

Boys appeared: 54,118 (52.38%)

Girls appeared: 49,198 (47.62%)

Overall pass percentage: 99.13%

Girls’ pass percentage: 99.48%

Boys’ pass percentage: 98.81%

ISC Result 2026 Declared: Category-wise Performance

Scheduled Caste (SC): 5,835 candidates | Pass percentage: 98.77%

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 3,786 candidates | Pass percentage: 98.84%

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 19,191 candidates | Pass percentage: 99.12%

General Category: 74,504 candidates | Pass percentage: 99.17%

ISC Result 2026 Declared: Special Category Performance

Among candidates with special difficulties:

305 candidates with learning disabilities appeared, with 36 scoring above 90%

22 visually challenged candidates appeared, with 9 scoring above 90%

ISC 2026 results show a high success rate and balanced performance across categories and regions, reaffirming CISCE's strong academic standards.