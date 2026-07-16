ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026 Declared At cisce.org; Check Marks Here

ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ISC (Class 12) Improvement Examination 2026 results. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards online through the official CISCE result portals.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of the ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 Improvement Examination.



Candidates can access their results through the CISCE website at https://t.co/phQtmoStnA or https://t.co/P6Qj4uOwdv.



The… pic.twitter.com/4fa3PyOdjB — CISCE (@CISCE_Official) July 16, 2026

The council has also confirmed that for every subject in which a student appeared for the Improvement Examination, the higher of the marks obtained in the Main Examination and the Improvement Examination will be treated as the final score. This ensures that students benefit from their best performance.

Students who opted to improve their scores need not worry about losing marks. CISCE has clarified that if the marks obtained in the Improvement Examination are higher than those secured in the main board examination, the improved score will be reflected as the final marks for that subject. If the original marks are higher, those will continue to remain valid.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to read the official announcement

ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026: Important Dates

Improvement examination dates: June 15 to July 1, 2026

Result declaration: July 16, 2026

Digital marksheets on DigiLocker: July 20, 2026

ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026: Important dates

Examination conducted: June 15 to July 1, 2026

Total candidates: 6,300

Paper-wise entries: 13,590

Subjects covered: 33

Evaluating examiners: 690

Evaluation centres: 113

ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026: Steps to check the results

Students can follow these steps to download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE result website.

Step 2: Select 'ISC' from the examination options.

Step 3: Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and the CAPTCHA displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the result button to view your scorecard.

Step 5: Download or print the result for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026: Results on DigiLocker from July 20

CISCE has also announced that the digital result documents will be available on DigiLocker from July 20, 2026.

To access the result on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker Results portal.

Step 2: Open the CISCE section.

Step 3: Click on 'Get Class XII Result'.

Step 4: Enter your Index Number, Unique ID, and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Click Submit to view and download the result.

ISC Class 12 Improvement Result 2026: Students must return previous result documents

CISCE has instructed schools to inform students about their Improvement Examination results and collect the original result documents before issuing revised certificates.

Candidates whose marks have been updated must return the previously issued result documents to receive amended ones.

Depending on the student's result status, the documents to be submitted include:

Qualified candidates: Pass Certificate-cum-Statement of Marks and Migration Certificate.

Candidates with Supplementary: Supplementary Statement of Marks.

Candidates marked Not Qualified: Statement of Marks.

After receiving the original documents, CISCE will prepare and dispatch the revised result documents to the respective schools.