Iran: 16-year-old schoolgirl beaten to death for allegedly refusing to sing pro-regime anthem

16-year-old schoolgirl Asra Panahi from Iran who was beaten to death by security forces on Oct 13, 2022. | Twitter/@AlinejadMasih

Tehran: A 16-year-old schoolgirl in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil died after being physically assaulted by the security forces when a raid was being conducted at her school and she allegedly refused to sing a pro-regime song last week.

The incident has triggered widespread protests as people have taken to the streets and are protesting against the killing.

In a statement issued on Telegram, the Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates in Iran confirmed that Asra Panahi died following a raid by security forces on a girls' high school in Ardabil on October 13.

According to the council, Ardabil city officials took students from the Shahed high school to a pro-government demonstration and asked them to sing an anthem that praises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

After the pupils resisted, the security forces attacked the students and beat many of them. Ten were taken to an unknown location while seven others were injured. Panahi reportedly died in a hospital on October 14.

However, Iranian officials denied that its security forces were responsible and, after her death sparked outrage across the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video posted on social media on October 15 purportedly shows Iranian protesters gathered on a road leading to Evin prison, northwest of Tehran, where a fire broke out over the weekend amid reports of an uprising.