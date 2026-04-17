IPU CET 2026 Exam Schedule Released; Tests To Be Held From April 25 To May 23

IPU CET 2026: Guru Gobind Indraprastha University (GGIPU) has posted the examination schedule for the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) 2026 on its official website. Candidates preparing for the entrance exam can view the detailed timetable at ipu.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the IPU CET 2026 will be held on multiple dates, including April 25, April 26, May 2, May 3, May 9, May 10, May 16, May 17, and May 23, 2026. The university has stated that the schedule is final, and no requests for changes to exam dates, shifts, or times will be considered.

According to the notice, examinations on May 9 and 10, 2026, will be held in both morning and evening shifts at centers in Delhi/NCR and select outstation cities such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kolkata. All other exam dates will be administered only at Delhi/NCR-based testing centers.

The university also stated that a single test paper will be administered for CET codes 119 and 124, which cover paramedical programs such as BPO, BASLP, BMLS, BPT, and BOT.

Admit cards for the IPU CET 2026 will be available soon on the official website, cet.ggsipu.ac.in. Candidates should check the portal on a regular basis for updates and instructions.

Direct Link To Check Notification

IPU CET 2026: Exam Schedule

Candidates can check out the IPU CET 2026 Exam schedule below:

April 25, 2026

Morning (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM): MA (Mass Communication), B.Tech (Biotechnology), Lateral Entry BS Packaging, MSc Medicinal Chemistry

Evening (02:30 PM – 05:00 PM): MCA, BA (Journalism & Mass Comm), ADCGC

April 26, 2026

Morning (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM): MOT (Neurology), MA (English), BHMCT, BSc Packaging

Evening (02:30 PM – 05:00 PM): BSc Yoga, MSc Bioinformatics

Morning (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): PhD (Mathematics, Education)

Evening (02:30 PM – 04:30 PM): PhD (Engineering, Management, Sciences, Law, Economics, etc.)

May 2, 2026

Morning (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM): MPT, MTech (ECE, Biotech, Chemical), MA Economics, MSc Yoga, Design, Special Education

Evening (02:30 PM – 05:00 PM): MPT, Lateral Entry B.Tech, B.Des

Morning (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM): PhD (History, Design, Pharma Chem, Disaster Mgmt, Architecture)

Evening (02:30 PM – 04:30 PM): PhD (IT, AI, Chemical Tech, Chemistry)

May 3, 2026

Morning (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM): MTech (CSE/IT), PG Diploma Bioinformatics, BA Liberal Arts

Evening (02:30 PM – 05:00 PM): MTech Food Tech, BA English, MSc Packaging

Evening (02:30 PM – 04:30 PM): PhD (Electronics, English, Medical Sciences)

May 9, 2026

Morning (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM): BBA & Allied Programs

Evening (02:30 PM – 05:00 PM): MBA, BSc Nursing, BCom (Hons)

May 10, 2026

Morning (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM): BCA

Evening (02:30 PM – 05:00 PM): BMS, B.Ed, MSc Molecular Diagnostics

May 16, 2026

Morning (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM): Lateral Entry B.Tech, BMRIT, MTech (AI & Robotics), B.Ed Special, MSc Microbiology

Evening (02:30 PM – 05:00 PM): Lateral Entry B.Pharma, BRTT, BA Economics

May 17, 2026

Morning (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM): MSc Environmental Management, Paramedical, MSc Geoinformatics, MPH

Evening (02:30 PM – 05:00 PM): M.Ed, BSc Environmental Science

May 23, 2026

Morning (10:00 AM – 12:30 PM): BSc/MSc Dual (Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics), LLB

Evening (02:30 PM – 05:00 PM): B.Pharma

Candidates are advised to carefully check their respective exam dates, timings, and centres once the admit cards are released and prepare accordingly.