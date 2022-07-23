IPU BBA result 2022 out, here's how to check at ipu.ac.in

The Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) 2022 results for BBA programme admissions have been released by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). Candidates who took the exam can see their results at ipu.ac.in, the official website.

On June 23, IP University conducted the entrance exam via a computer-based examination (CBT). Candidates who meet the requirements will now take part in counselling.

Here's how to check:

1. Go to the official website- ipu.ac.in

2. Select the “CET Result 2022” link.

3. Select the ‘CET Code-125: BBA’ PDF and merit list will be displayed.

4. Result will displayed and download for future reference.

The university has made available the IPU CET BBA Merit List, which includes the name of applicants selected for counselling, their application number, and participation ID. To view their rankings, candidates can search for their names in the IPU CET result pdf.