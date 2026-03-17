IPMAT 2026 Registration Concludes Today; Apply Now At iimidr.ac.in

IPMAT 2026 Registration: The IPMAT 2026 Application window will be closing today on the official website at iimidr.ac.in .

The IIM Indore earlier extended the last date of the IPMAT form, giving candidates another chance to apply. IIM Indore earlier extended the last date of IPMAT form filling 2026 from March 14, giving IPM candidates another chance to apply for the IPMAT Indore 2026 exam. Students who have still not applied for the IPMAT exam 2026 can do so by 5 PM, at iimidr.ac.in.

IPMAT 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the IPMAT 2026 Registration:

Step 1: Go to the website of IIM Indore

Step 2: Click on the registration link for IPMAT 2026

Step 3: Generate login credentials such as User ID and a password

Step 4: Candidate will also receive this User ID and password via SMS and registered email.

Step 5: The student must then use the information to log in again.

Step 6: Add Personal Details, Educational Details and Documents Required

Step 7: Pay the registration fee through a Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking

Step 8: Save the form for future use

Direct Link To Register

IPMAT 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General/ NC- OBC - Rs 4130

SC/ST/PwD (DA) - Rs 2065

IPMAT 2026 Registration: Documents Required

Candidate's Class 10 Marksheet and Class 12 Marksheet

Passport Size Photo and Scanned Signature

Category Certificate

EWS Certificate

PwD certificate