IPMAT 2026 Registration Concludes Today; Apply Now At iimidr.ac.in

IPMAT 2026 Registration: The IPMAT 2026 Application window will be closing today on the official website at .
The IIM Indore earlier extended the last date of the IPMAT form, giving candidates another chance to apply. IIM Indore earlier extended the last date of IPMAT form filling 2026 from March 14, giving IPM candidates another chance to apply for the IPMAT Indore 2026 exam. Students who have still not applied for the IPMAT exam 2026 can do so by 5 PM, at iimidr.ac.in.
IPMAT 2026 Registration: How To Apply
Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the IPMAT 2026 Registration:
Step 1: Go to the website of IIM Indore
Step 2: Click on the registration link for IPMAT 2026
Step 3: Generate login credentials such as User ID and a password
Step 4: Candidate will also receive this User ID and password via SMS and registered email.
Step 5: The student must then use the information to log in again.
Step 6: Add Personal Details, Educational Details and Documents Required
Step 7: Pay the registration fee through a Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking
Step 8: Save the form for future use
IPMAT 2026 Registration: Application Fees
General/ NC- OBC - Rs 4130
SC/ST/PwD (DA) - Rs 2065
IPMAT 2026 Registration: Documents Required
Candidate's Class 10 Marksheet and Class 12 Marksheet
Passport Size Photo and Scanned Signature
Category Certificate
EWS Certificate
PwD certificate