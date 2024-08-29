International Students ‘Cannot Speak Basic English To Follow Courses’: Report

File photo

A recent report by the Higher Education Policy Institute reveals a quality crisis in UK higher education. Many universities have a significant number of international students who lack basic English language skills, yet are still awarded degrees. This issue is most pronounced in Master's programs.

Two anonymous professors from Russell Group institutions shared their concerns, stating that only a small number of students in their Master's programs possess adequate English language skills. They noted that many students rely on translation apps, and open questions are often met with silence.

Explaining the reason for degrading higher education in the UK, the professors attribute the decline in higher education quality to:

1. Long-term underfunding

2. A marketized system prioritizing financial surplus

3. Universities relying on recruitment agents who sell "packages" to international students

The professors questioned the authenticity of the foundation courses and IELTS tests. "We also don't know how these students are managing to pass their degrees despite often failing their initial assessments in massive numbers." The professors, with 60 years of combined teaching experience, express concern about the impact on UK higher education.

