 International Students ‘Cannot Speak Basic English To Follow Courses’: Report
Professors cite underfunding, marketisation, and reliance on recruitment agents as causes, questioning the authenticity of foundation courses and IELTS tests.

Updated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
File photo

A recent report by the Higher Education Policy Institute reveals a quality crisis in UK higher education. Many universities have a significant number of international students who lack basic English language skills, yet are still awarded degrees. This issue is most pronounced in Master's programs.

Two anonymous professors from Russell Group institutions shared their concerns, stating that only a small number of students in their Master's programs possess adequate English language skills. They noted that many students rely on translation apps, and open questions are often met with silence.

Explaining the reason for degrading higher education in the UK, the professors attribute the decline in higher education quality to:

1. Long-term underfunding

2. A marketized system prioritizing financial surplus

3. Universities relying on recruitment agents who sell "packages" to international students

The professors questioned the authenticity of the foundation courses and IELTS tests. "We also don't know how these students are managing to pass their degrees despite often failing their initial assessments in massive numbers." The professors, with 60 years of combined teaching experience, express concern about the impact on UK higher education.

Australia Sets Limit On International Students, Will Only Accept 270,000 Enrollments In 2025
Noting that many students in the Master's-level classes use translation apps to provide real-time translation of any spoken content,  the professors said that open questions to the whole class are often met with silence, and group tasks are typically conducted using translation apps.

