International Post Graduation More Appealing Than Ever Before Indian Students

Stephanie D’sa | |

Postgraduate education, pursued after completing an undergraduate degree, encompasses advanced credentials like Master's, Ph.D., and specialized diplomas, offering pathways for career advancement, skill enrichment, and networking. The surge in students opting for postgraduate studies abroad can be attributed to several compelling reasons:

Enrolling in foreign institutions fosters cross-cultural understanding, offering exposure to different perspectives.

Interaction with professionals worldwide aids in building an extensive international network.

Studying abroad opens doors to esteemed universities and advanced research facilities, enriching the learning journey.

An overseas postgraduate degree confers a distinctive advantage in the job market, showcasing adaptability, global outlook, and advanced expertise.

Key Trends Shaping the Future of Postgraduate Education Abroad

The future of postgraduate education abroad is undergoing profound transformation driven by a constellation of pivotal trends. These trends are collectively steering the course of higher education across borders, moulding it into a dynamic and evolving arena.

Increasing Adoption of Online and Hybrid Learning Models

The prominence of online and hybrid learning models is growing, enabling students to access quality education from esteemed institutions regardless of location. This flexibility accommodates those who can't relocate for study or want to work while learning. During the year 2020, the worldwide market for online postgraduate education services exceeded a valuation of USD $100 billion, and leading this realm were the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and China. Predictions indicate a 15% increase in online postgraduate enrolment by 2025, with many students from developing nations benefitting.

Growing Traction of Interdisciplinary Programs

Responding to evolving job market demands, interdisciplinary programs are on the rise, emphasising holistic knowledge acquisition. In the last decade alone, the number of interdisciplinary programs offered by US universities have increased by a whopping 50%. Business administration, data science, public health, and environmental studies are a few of the most popular interdisciplinary programs.

Incorporation of Emerging Technologies

Emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) are being integrated into postgraduate curricula, enriching learning experiences and skill development. AI streamlines tasks, while VR creates immersive simulations for medical procedures and negotiations. A World Economic Forum report anticipates AI and other emerging technologies to generate 97 million jobs by 2025, with 85% of employers planning investments in the same.

Business Analytics programs have been classified as STEM disciplines, reflecting their strong foundation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Management courses have also undergone a transformation towards incorporating substantial data-driven content. This shift is particularly evident in fields like Marketing, where there's a seamless integration of technological advancements and data-intensive modules into business curricula. This trend isn't confined to business alone; Design courses are also embracing data-centric elements to align with the evolving demands of various industries.

Emphasis on Sustainability and Global Challenges

A growing emphasis on sustainability and global challenges is prompting the development of specialised programs focused on areas like renewable energy, environmental conservation, and public health. Education contributes to 12 of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Sustainability skills are increasingly seen as vital by 60% of employers worldwide. Postgraduate offerings in environmental management, climate change, international development, and human rights exemplify this trend.

Growing Number of Students from Developing Countries

Increasing globalisation, skill demand in developed nations, and financial aid opportunities are propelling a rising number of students from developing countries to pursue postgraduate education abroad. During 2020, the United States hosted a student population exceeding 5 million from across the globe. Of this considerable total, more than 2 million hailed from developing nations. The leading countries contributing international students to the United States were China, India, South Korea, Canada, and Mexico.

In conclusion, the landscape of international postgraduate education is evolving swiftly, driven by the discussed trends. The future holds promise due to the demand for skilled professionals, improved financial aid, and innovative learning formats. The subsequent years will likely witness a growing influx of students from across the globe, embarking on postgraduate education abroad.

The author is Manager, OnCourse Vantage, and has over 14 years of experience in content writing and education consulting.