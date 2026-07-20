International Mathematics Olympiad 2026: India Wins 2 Gold, 4 Silver Medals

India has once again delivered a strong performance at the 67th International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), 2026, with all six members of the national team returning home with medals. The contingent secured two gold and four silver medals, putting India on course for a fourth consecutive top-10 finish in the world's most prestigious mathematics competition for school students.

🇮🇳 Outstanding feat by Team India at the 67 International Mathematical Olympiad (#IMO2026) in Shanghai, China! Competing in the largest-ever IMO with 666 students from 117 countries, India secured 2 Gold and 4 Silver medals, achieving an (unofficial) global rank of 7th. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/thjU9V2163 — HBCSE (@HBCSE_TIFR) July 19, 2026

According to officials at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE-TIFR), Mumbai, which trains and prepares India's Olympiad teams, the country is expected to finish seventh globally this year. The IMO, being helf in Shanghai, China, concludes on Monday.

Leader Anant Mudgal (Mathelots Pvt Ltd) and Deputy Leader Mainak Ghosh (HBCSE) headed the team, with observers Siddharth Choppara (CMI, Chennai) and Adhitya Mangudy (MIT, USA).

2/5

Huge congratulations to our brilliant medalists!

🥇Aarav Gupta (Delhi)

🥇Abel George Mathew (Karnataka)

🥈Bairav Murugan (Karnataka)

🥈Kanav Talwar (Delhi)

🥈Sanjana Philo Chacko (Kerala)

🥈Shreya Shantanu Mundhada (Mumbai) — HBCSE (@HBCSE_TIFR) July 19, 2026

Two gold, four silver for India

Leading India's medal tally were Aarav Gupta from Delhi and Abel George Mathew from Karnataka, who clinched gold medals after an impressive performance in the challenging contest.

The four silver medals were won by Bairav Murugan (Karnataka), Kanav Talwar (Delhi), Sanjana Philo Chacko (Kerala) and Shreya Shantanu Mundhada (Maharashtra).

The 2026 edition also marked another milestone for three members of the team. Aarav Gupta, Abel George Mathew and Kanav Talwar have now won medals at the IMO for the second consecutive year. They all had won gold medals at the International Mathematics Olympiad 2025, which took place in Australia, thus showcasing their consistency at the topmost stage of school mathematics.

Record participation makes competition tougher

This year's Olympiad witnessed its highest-ever participation with 666 students from 117 countries participating in the Olympiad, thus making it one of the toughest competitions ever conducted at the Olympiad.

The International Mathematics Olympiad is considered the best math competition for high school students in the entire world.

All three had claimed gold medals at the International Mathematics Olympiad 2025 held in Australia, underlining their consistency at the highest level of school mathematics.

India's Olympiad teams

The Mathematics Olympiad success adds to an impressive year for Indian students in international academic competitions. Indeed, in the past few weeks alone, India has achieved success in the International Physics Olympiad, International Chemistry Olympiad, and International Biology Olympiad.