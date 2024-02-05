INSIGHT 2024: NM College's Business and Economic Carnival - Mumbai's Gateway to Tomorrow's Leaders

TEAM INSIGHT | Special Arrangement

Mumbai- Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) proudly presents the annual extravaganza, INSIGHT, hosted by the esteemed Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. As a beacon of educational excellence under SVKM's trust, Narsee Monjee College has consistently upheld its reputation as one of Maharashtra's premier academic institutions since its inception in 1964.

INSIGHT stands tall as the epitome of bridging academia with the corporate world, offering students a dynamic platform to translate classroom knowledge into practical prowess. This year's edition promises a plethora of events designed to impart invaluable insights and foster innovation among the young minds.

At the heart of INSIGHT lies the much-awaited Insight Carnival, a celebration pulsating with energy and festivity. Spearheaded by TEAM INSIGHT, this carnival promises an enchanting blend of entertainment and enlightenment, drawing participants and spectators alike from far and wide.

But INSIGHT is not merely about revelry; it's about nurturing the leaders of tomorrow. Through events like Periculum, Insight Business Conclave, and the Global Youth Economic Summit, participants are offered a rare opportunity to engage with industry stalwarts, gain real-world perspectives, and hone their entrepreneurial acumen.

Insight has created a robust of reputable sponsors namely Britannia, Watery, Plum Body Loving, Witty Wolf, and many more. These sponsors not only bring financial support but also a wealth of expertise and credibility to the fest