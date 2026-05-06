Ink Your Future: Calling For Young Journalists; Free Press Journal Announces Internship Programme 2026

In a city where news never sleeps, the hunt for sharp, curious and driven young minds has begun.

The Free Press Journal, has opened its doors to students seeking hands-on newsroom and business experience, announcing a fresh round of internship opportunities across editorial and commercial functions. The initiative reflects the organisation’s continued commitment to nurturing future media professionals through structured training and real-world exposure.

At the heart of the programme lies a clear expectation: students must be more than just academically sound, they must be agile thinkers, effective communicators and eager contributors in a fast-paced environment.

For aspiring reporters, the publication seeks individuals with a strong news sense and a natural curiosity about current affairs. The ability to research thoroughly, verify facts and meet tight deadlines is essential, alongside a working knowledge of journalism ethics and media law. A willingness to report from the field is equally important, while experience with campus publications, blogs or digital platforms will offer an added advantage.

Those interested in newsroom desk roles can apply for copy editing positions, where precision and language proficiency are key. Candidates should have an excellent command of grammar, punctuation and style, supported by a sharp eye for detail. Familiarity with headline writing, content structuring and newsroom workflows will be beneficial, as will prior proofreading or editing experience.

Beyond editorial roles, the organisation is also inviting applications for advertising and marketing sales interns. This role calls for strong interpersonal skills, confidence and an aptitude for client engagement. An interest in branding, digital media trends and sales, along with a self-motivated, target-driven approach, will be valued.

The selection process includes an entrance test to assess candidates’ aptitude and role suitability. Those selected will undergo a structured training programme with specialised modules tailored to their chosen areas.

By extending this opportunity to BMM second year students, The Free Press Journal aims not only to identify talent but also to cultivate it, building a bridge between academic learning and the demands of the professional media landscape.

THE FREE PRESS JOURNAL INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME 2026 is currently inviting applications for the following roles:

Eligibility: BMM second year students and/or MA (Journalism) second year students

1. Reporters (Editorial Interns)

Students applying for reporting roles should demonstrate:

Strong news sense and curiosity about current affairs

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Ability to research, verify facts, and meet tight deadlines

Basic understanding of journalism ethics and media law

Willingness to commute locally for assignments, when required

Prior experience with campus publications, blogging, or digital content creation will be an added advantage.

2. Copy Editors (Desk Interns)

Candidates interested in copy editing should possess:

Exceptional command over grammar, punctuation, and style

Attention to detail and accuracy

Familiarity with headline writing and content structuring

Ability to work efficiently under deadline pressure

Basic knowledge of editorial standards and newsroom workflows

Exposure to editing tools or prior proofreading experience will be beneficial.

3. Advertising & Marketing Sales Interns

Students applying for this role should exhibit:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Interest in media sales, branding, and client servicing

Basic understanding of marketing principles and digital media trends

Confidence in pitching ideas and engaging with potential clients

Self-motivation and a target-oriented approach

Experience in sales, marketing projects, or event promotions would be advantageous.

Selection and Induction Process

All applicants will be required to clear an entrance test designed to assess their aptitude, skills, and suitability for the respective roles. Candidates who successfully qualify will be formally inducted into the organization. The induction programme promises to be comprehensive, featuring detailed training modules and assessments customised to the specific beats selected candidates are interested in.

Across all roles, the organisation seeks individuals who are disciplined, eager to learn, and capable of working collaboratively in a fast-paced media environment.