'Injustice', say Pune University students as exams to be held offline

Following Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant's announcement on April 26 that all universities should hold their exams in an offline mode, there has been a lot of confusion among University students in Maharashtra. Students have been demanding online exams to ensure uniformity across all universities in the state, but universities have already scheduled their exams, according to an earlier announcement.

Students from Maharashtra are puzzled about the mode of examination because colleges have scheduled exams in both online and offline modes. Professional courses are scheduled to be held in an offline mode and will begin soon at Mumbai University, whereas traditional courses were scheduled online and are about to end.

Students who have their examinations pending are concerned about the schedule. Clarifying this issue, an official from Mumbai University, said, "As of now, there is no change in the schedule. We will stay with the dates scheduled, as it is not possible to make end-moment changes."

Students from Pune University, on the other hand, are taking to social media to express their concerns about other universities, such as Mumbai, holding the examination online, and that students might score higher than other universities, while Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) holds it offline. "Mumbai University has already conducted the summer semester exam for non-professional courses in online mode, and other university students are still struggling with the mode of exam. Taking offline exams for the rest of the universities will be a clear injustice to the other university students," said Vaibhav Edke, Student Activist.

"We are not against the offline exams, but students' demands are also legitimate regarding the incomplete syllabus and online teaching," he added.

"Our winter semester exams were delayed by three months and were held in March. After that, we completed more than half of our portion online, how are we supposed to give an exam for it offline when we have only studied online with the help of PPTs? Our college has not yet informed us of the examination schedule," Dhananjay Gund, a fourth-year civil engineering student, explained.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 06:00 PM IST