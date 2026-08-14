INI-SS July 2026: AIIMS Revises DM/M.Ch. Seat Matrix, Adds Seats In Neurosurgery And Neurology; Check Details Here

INI-SS July 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revised the seat position for the DM/M.Ch. courses under the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI-SS) July 2026 session. The changes have been announced through an addendum dated August 13, 2026, with additional seats introduced in Neurosurgery at AIIMS Gorakhpur and Neurology at PGIMER.

The revision has been made in continuation of the seat-position notification issued by AIIMS on August 6 for the open round of online Institute allocation for DM/M.Ch. courses for the July 2026 session.

According to the latest addendum, one General seat has been added to the M.Ch. Neurosurgery programme at AIIMS Gorakhpur. PGIMER has also revised its DM Neurology seat position by adding one General seat.

INI-SS July 2026: Revised Seat Matrix

The changes notified by AIIMS are as follows:

M.Ch. Neurosurgery - AIIMS Gorakhpur

Earlier General seats: 0

Earlier Sponsored seats: 0

Earlier Foreign seats: 0

Revised General seats: 1

Revised Sponsored seats: 0

Revised Foreign seats: 0

DM Neurology - PGIMER

Earlier General seats: 0

Earlier Sponsored seats: 6

Earlier Foreign seats: 0

Revised General seats: 1

Revised Sponsored seats: 6

Revised Foreign seats: 0

This means candidates participating in the relevant INI-SS July 2026 allocation process will now see an additional General seat in each of these two super-speciality programmes.

AIIMS INI-SS July 2026: What candidates should know

The seat changes have been communicated following inputs received from AIIMS Gorakhpur and PGIMER. AIIMS has clarified that all other contents of the July 2026 prospectus will remain unchanged.

Candidates should therefore refer to the revised seat position while considering their choices for the open round of online Institute allocation.

The latest addendum applies specifically to the courses and institutes mentioned in the notice. There has been no change to the other provisions of the July 2026 prospectus.

INI-SS July 2026: Where to check details

AIIMS has advised all applicants to regularly visit its examination website for the latest information related to the INI-SS July 2026 session.

Candidates can check the official website for:

Revised seat positions

Eligibility criteria

Admission guidelines

Course-wise information

Allocation-related updates

Subsequent corrigenda and addenda

AIIMS has also cautioned applicants that any further corrigendum, addendum, or update will be uploaded on the official website.