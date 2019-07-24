Information brochure for GATE 2020 released, here are the deatils about the exam

The Information brochure for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 has been released. The brochure contains all the details like exam pattern, marking scheme, syllabus, sample question papers, cut-off and other importanty details relating to the examination.

This year the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is going to conduct the exams from February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020. It will be going to be held in two shifts. which will start from 9:30 am and end at 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift to be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

The application process will start from September 3 and will end on September 24, 2019, the candidate can fill the form on the official website gate.iitd.ac.in.

The Candidate will also be provided with a window to make changes in their application form. The last date for requesting a change of examination city, with an additional fee is November 15, 2019.

The exam will be conducted on basis of 24 different subjects Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects. The candidate can only appear in one paper at any one session.

The GATE 2020 will be a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. they Have to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks within three-hours’ time.

The result for the same, as per the schedule will be declared on March 16, 2020. The GATE score is valid until three years of the announcement of the result.

Based on GATE 2020 score students will be eligible for admission to IISc, and IITs at master’s and doctoral level programmes. Candidates who qualify GATE are also eligible to apply for government jobs.