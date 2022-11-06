India's major cities to be graced by top Irish universities

Representational image | IStock images

Mumbai: For the first time after the Covid pandemic, Education in Ireland, the Irish government’s national brand promoting Irish higher education Institutions will bring top Irish universities to its Education Roadshow in November, across five cities in India.

In Delhi, the fair is to be held on November 19, followed by 4 other major cities: Pune on the 20th, Mumbai on the 23rd, Chennai on the 26th, and Bangalore on the 27th. The fairs will offer Indian students a chance to explore Ireland's study opportunities for the academic year 2023-2024.

Being one of the premier global educational hubs, over 6000+ Indian students chose Ireland as their study-abroad destination in 2021 at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Keeping the same in mind, 16 top Irish institutions will be visiting India to invite students from all over the country.

Read Also Studying in Ireland on the radar of Indian students

“Irish universities are ranked among the top 5% worldwide for their quality of education. Ireland is not only reputed for its academic excellence but also a leader in the ‘employability rate’, making it a life-changing experience for international students. Education in Ireland’s first post-pandemic education roadshow will present students with an opportunity to explore and find the right courses and indeed career prospects by interacting face-to-face and directly with representatives of Irish higher education institutions. Currently, Ireland hosts 35,000+ students from 160 countries studying in Ireland, including around 6000+ students from India. We eagerly look forward to engaging with students, clearing doubts, and helping them to prepare for a smooth study abroad journey,” Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India, and South Asia, Education in Ireland, said in a statement.

The education fairs will also educate aspiring students and their parents about the admission process, courses, visa process, and post-study stay-back option offered to international students, while also throwing light on the job opportunities in Ireland, lifestyle, transportation, and culture for a clearer picture. Students and parents will be able to personally interact with Ireland’s top higher education institutions that offer UG and PG programmes in Business, Science, Engineering, and Humanities.

Students will receive first-hand information on courses, the admission process, job opportunities, campus recruitment, scholarships, intakes, and so on from the following participating universities:

List of HEIs Participating

Atlantic Technological University

University of Galway

Dublin Business School

South East Technological University

Dublin City University

Technological University Dublin

Dundalk Institute of Technology

Technological University of Shannon Midlands, Midwest

Griffith College

Trinity College Dublin

Maynooth University

University College Cork

Munster Technological University

University College Dublin

National College of Ireland

University of Limerick