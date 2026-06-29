Indian Youth Congress Holds 'Chhatro Ki Goonj' March In Delhi, Demands Education Minister’s Resignation Over NEET Paper Leak Allegations | Video | X / @IYCWestBengal

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress, along with its Delhi unit, organised a 'Chatro Ki Goonj' March in the national capital on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak case.

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The march began from the Delhi Congress office and proceeded towards the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg amid police deployment. Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre and sought accountability over examination paper leaks.

Speaking to reporters, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib said that repeated paper leaks had shattered the aspirations of lakhs of students and their families.

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"Youth across the country have taken to the streets and we have only one demand - that Pradhan resign," Chib said.

Referring to the NEET paper leak and the alleged leak of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, he said lakhs of families had suffered due to examination irregularities.

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Chib said the IYC's nationwide "Chatro Ki Goonj" campaign would continue to amplify the concerns of students affected by such incidents.

Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra said the protest was aimed at holding the Union education minister accountable for repeated examination irregularities.

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"Ever since the NEET paper leak, lakhs of families have suffered. Yesterday, the Teacher Eligibility Test in Maharashtra was also allegedly leaked, affecting lakhs of families. On moral grounds, Dharmendra Pradhan should resign before the Monsoon Session of Parliament," Lakra said.

He said the protest sought answers from the Centre over why the minister continued in office despite repeated allegations surrounding examination paper leaks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)