The Embassy of India in China, in a press release on Friday, stated that China is considering facilitating the return of Indian students to the country on a “need-assessed basis”.

In order to arrange the return of the Indian students, the Indian Embassy has activated a google form wherein students can provide the necessary information so that Chinese authorities can consider their request.

Indian students will be considered by the Chinese authorities as soon as their information is verified by relevant Chinese departments. Students have to abide by all the Covid-19 measures and bear the costs related to the same once they are cleared to enter the country, according to the release.

The release comes after the meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on March 25, 2022, during which the situation of more than 22,000 Indian students studying in Chinese universities was discussed.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 04:14 PM IST