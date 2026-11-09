Indian Students Shine At International Astronomy Olympiad 2026 In Thailand, Win 2 Gold, 2 Silver & 1 Bronze | PTI

Kolkata, Nov 9: Indian students have won two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2026, held in Thailand earlier this month, the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) said on Monday.

The five-member Indian contingent competed against participants from 25 countries at the international event held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand.

“Winning two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at this prestigious international event reflects their dedication, scientific aptitude and perseverance," NCSM Director General K S Murali told a press meet here.

🏅🇮🇳 Celebrating Team India's Historic Achievement at IOAA-Jr. 2026!The five medal winners were felicitated by Shri K. S. Murali, DG, @ncsmgoi; Shri Umesh Kumar Rustagi, DDG, NCSM; and Shri Rajib Nath, Dir. (Hqrs.), NCSM, in recognition of their outstanding achievement.(1/3) https://t.co/mzGocRIWlb — National Council of Science Museums-NCSM (@ncsmgoi) November 9, 2026

Indian Students Shine At International Olympiad

Siddharth Laxmisha of Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Puducherry, and Swara Srujal Patel of School of Excellence, Gujarat, won gold medals.

Aarna Chaplot of Maa Bharti Senior Secondary School, Kota, and Krish Bhaskar of KS International Academy, Bagar, both in Rajasthan, secured silver medals, while Akshara Gulab Ambone of Lords Public School, Maharashtra, bagged a bronze medal, the NCSM said.

Medal Winners Share Their Experiences

Gold medal winner Swara Srujal Patel said the opportunity to represent India on an international platform and compete with talented students from across the world has been an enriching experience.

"The guidance and preparation provided by NCSM played an important role in helping me prepare for this journey,” Patel said.

Bhaskar, who bagged a silver medal, told PTI that he wanted to be an astrophysicist.

"Winning a silver medal has given me a great sense of pride that I could make my country proud... It was a memorable experience... interacting with other students from different parts of the globe. We felt like one family,” he said.

Olympiad Draws Participants From 25 Countries

The event, held between November 1 and 8, brought together 104 students from 25 countries, accompanied by 53 team leaders and observers.

The NCSM, which functions under the Ministry of Culture, facilitated the participation of the Indian contingent and was responsible for selecting and preparing the students through its Junior Astronomy Olympiad programme.

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NCSM Supports Astronomy Education And Training

The 25 shortlisted students underwent training in theoretical and observational astronomy, problem-solving and night-sky observation last month, Murali said.

The NCSM also operates Astronomy Education Centres across its science museums to promote awareness of astronomy through planetariums, exhibitions, sky observations and lectures.

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