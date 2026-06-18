Indian Students Redefine Study Abroad In 2026 As Germany, France, Ireland, Italy & The Netherlands Emerge As Top Destinations

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Changes are occurring on the international education map, with Indian students leading the way in making that change. The conventional destinations, which included countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, have been joined by new players in Europe and Southeast Asia, among others, in what can be called diversification in international student movement.

Shifting study destinations

This change is mainly motivated by new student demands, including affordability, good career prospects, job opportunities after studies, and the presence of renowned universities, among others.

Some of the nations that have recorded a sharp increase in the number of Indians studying abroad include Germany, France, Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands. It is estimated that more than 100,000 Indian students study at various European universities.

ETS and TOEFL

With these changes, the expectations of the testing organisation are bound to change too. The Educational Testing Service TOEFL iBT® test, administered by ETS, has introduced several changes aimed at supporting learners navigating an increasingly global and diverse higher education landscape.

“Our goal has been and continues to be aligning the TOEFL experience with the students taking it and the future they are preparing for,” said Omar Chihane, Global General Manager, TOEFL at ETS. “Today’s learners expect flexibility, authenticity and support throughout their journey. TOEFL is evolving to reflect the realities of global mobility, digital learning and the future of work, while continuing to deliver the academic trust institutions rely on.”

Changing student expectations

The changing preferences among Indian students have also influenced how they prepare for international education. With applicants considering a broader range of countries and academic environments, there is growing emphasis on developing practical communication skills that extend beyond the classroom.

“India continues to be one of the fastest-growing student mobility markets, with learners exploring a wider range of destinations,” said Karan Lalit, Executive Director – South Asia, TOEFL & GRE, ETS. “The enhanced TOEFL iBT helps students prepare for these global opportunities by focusing on real-world academic communication skills, giving them confidence to succeed wherever their studies take them.”

ETS initiatives and engagement

Over the past year, ETS has expanded its efforts to engage and support Indian students throughout their preparation journey. The organisation has rolled out official preparation resources designed to strengthen academic communication skills, alongside digital campaigns featuring student stories, study tips and destination-focused guidance.

It has also introduced creative engagement initiatives, including a dedicated study playlist and the TOEFL Chief Student Ambassador programme featuring Tina, a digital guide created to help students navigate different stages of test preparation. Global campaigns such as “Learn It. Take It. Review It.” and “You Speak World” have also been adapted to resonate more closely with Indian students and their ambitions.

Impact of preparation resources

The focus on preparation appears to be paying off. According to Educational Testing Service research, students who used official TOEFL preparation materials were 18 per cent more likely to achieve scores above their expectations, compared with 12 to 14 per cent among those who did not use official resources. The findings highlight the growing importance of structured preparation as students compete for opportunities across an increasingly diverse range of international destinations.

Global reach of TOEFL iBT

The TOEFL iBT® exam is among the most commonly accepted English language exams for studying, working, or migrating, with the exam being recognised by well over 13,000 institutions in more than 160 countries and territories around the world.

With Indian students pushing the boundaries of global educational mobility further, their decisions will not only shape where they choose to study, but also how they are supported in doing so.