Indian Students In PEI Parliament Demand Fair Treatment Amid Deportation Fears

Indian students in Prince Edward Island (PEI) are facing potential deportation following immigration cuts by the Canadian province. The hunger strike by these students entered its fifth day on May 28, with participants escalating to a full hunger strike to protest against what they describe as unjust immigration policies.

Financial burdens and Inequality in tuition fees

According to India Today report, Rupinderpal Singh, one of the protesting students, testified before the PEI Parliament, highlighting the financial and personal sacrifices he and his peers have made to study in Canada. In comparison to local Canadian students, Singh said that he had paid three times as much for his education, which he felt should have earned him rights and equitable treatment.

"I spent three times more on my education in Canada than Canadian students, and yet I had to suffer as an immigrant," Singh stated, referencing the additional costs he incurred both in Ontario and through Canadian taxation. He underscored the disparity in educational expenses, stating, "And my friends who work here, paid $2500 for the same course. For two semesters. How fit is that sir? This is where I come from. This is what I paid extra. How interesting is that."

Singh went into further detail about the cost of his education, saying that he had paid about $30,000 for tuition—a huge difference from the $10,000 his Canadian colleagues had to pay for the same education. "Altogether, I paid around $30,000 for my tuition. For the same schooling fee, a person born and raised in Canada paid around $10,000," he said. "An extra $20,000 for the same thing, and still suffering. How unfair is that?"

Plea for reassessment of deportation policies

Jaspreet Singh also testified in support of Rupinderpal Singh, pleading with the provincial government to reevaluate their deportation following the expiration of their work visas, as reported by India Today. Their testimonies were intended to highlight the difficulties faced by foreign students who, despite their significant economic contributions to Canada, are subject to restrictive immigration laws.

These students, who are demanding fair treatment and the chance to remain in the nation in which they have made significant investments, are expressing their deep frustration and sense of injustice through the ongoing protests and hunger strike. While the students wait for a response from the provincial authorities, the situation is still tense.