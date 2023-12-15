Indian Students in Australia Granted Extended Work Visas Under New Trade Agreement

1600 Indian students availed student visas to New Zealand in 2019 | Unsplash

Following the completion of specific degree programs, Indian students in Australia can now work for up to four years, despite recent federal government efforts to tighten regulations on "permanent temporary migrants," as reported by media organizations. Government officials, addressing approximately 400 education agents in Delhi, emphasized that the Morrison government's free trade agreement with India takes precedence over the Albanese government's recent immigration measures.

One of these measures involves raising the proficiency level in English to obtain a visa, leading to heightened scrutiny of student visa applications. These changes are a response to widespread fraud and misuse of the visa process by unregistered students exploiting study permits for employment purposes.

As of September, the Department of Education records show that 153,250 Indian international students were enrolled in courses in Australia. According to Austrade estimates, around 50,000 individuals may now qualify for extended visas under the trade agreement.

Approximately one-third of Indian students, totaling 46,600 individuals enrolled in master's programs, will receive a one-year extension, allowing them to stay for a maximum of three years. Additionally, almost 1,800 PhD graduates will be granted an extra year, enabling them to remain for up to four years.

The Morrison government's commitment to fostering stronger ties with India through the free trade agreement has played a pivotal role in shaping these lenient visa regulations. Despite recent efforts to tighten immigration policies, the government recognizes the importance of facilitating extended opportunities for Indian students in Australia, promoting educational collaborations between the two nations.