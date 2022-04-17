Indian students continue Twitter campaign to demand return to China

Indian students, studying in Chinese universities, who have been waiting on their student visas to travel to China and attend in-person classes are again using hashtags and slogans on social media to make their pleas heard on their return to the East Asian country.

Indian Students In China, a page on Twitter, which keeps track of latest updates on issues concerning pupils pursuing their education from universities in China has called for a campaign on social media between 11 AM - 4 PM. “Another time has come when we have to stick together as China FMGs. We got so much to lose, let's stand for ourselves and let them not take what's our right. Join us on our Sunday Twitter Campaign from 11 am - to 4 pm,” (sic) said a tweet by the page. It also recommends students to use the hashtags #SaveIndianstudentsofChina and #TakeusbacktoChina as a way to make it trend on Twitter.

Many students, especially from the medical field, have used the hashtags and called for an immediate solution to their woes. “The students need to be brought to justice. Our simple demand is to provide practicals so that our efforts, dreams don’t go in vain.GOI you can save your students,we want to successfully finish our degree and serve the motherland #saveindianstudentsofchina @PMOIndia @MansukhMandviya,” (sic) said a tweet by Shahroz Khan, a student at a Chinese University.

Students are also demanding for practical exposure in Indian medical institutions unless and until they are not able to return to China. “We China Fmgs demand for two things only: 1.Take us back to China ASAP 2. Either arrange practical classes for us so that we don't face issues in future from National Medical Commission (NMC) @NMC_IND @narendramodi @pmo @mansukhmandviya @ombirlakota #takeusbacktoChina,” (sic) said a tweet by Kevin Saldanha, an Indian student.

Another student also echoed a similar point. “ For 2 years Chinese Indian Medical students have been in trouble. Please help them. NMC and Health Ministry Please arrange clinical practicals in India until they go back @PMOIndia @narendramodi @MoHFW_INDIA #takeUsBackToChina #SaveIndianStudentsOfChina,” (sic) said a tweet by Pranav K, a student of Xi'an Jiaotong University.

Students are also pleading to the Chinese government to allow students and showcase some compassion to them. “The only sector that is suffering from the last 2 yrs is the international education sector of China. We should be allowed back to China on humanitarian grounds! @MEAIndia #SaveIndianStudentsOfChina #takeUsBackToChina,” (sic) said a tweet by Umesh Kumar Lodha.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule had recently sought Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's help for Indian students studying medicine in China. In a letter to Mandaviya, Sule said that the students are attending their lectures online in India and are nervous due to uncertainties prevailing around the reopening of the Chinese border and lifting of travel restrictions.

During his meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar also raised the issue of return of Indian students to China and expressed “hope that Beijing will adopt a "non-discriminatory approach" towards the same.

China, which is reportedly facing a high number of Covid cases, has locked down some cities in the Mainland including its most populated one, Shanghai.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 03:01 PM IST