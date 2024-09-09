Indian Student Numbers in Germany Double In Five Years, Reach Record High

Representative Image | Representative Image

The number of Indian students in Germany has more than doubled in the past five years, touching a record high. For the second consecutive year, Indian students make up the largest international student community in the country.

According to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, Indian student enrollment has grown by 15.1% in the past year alone, reaching 49,483 students during the Winter Semester 2023-2024. Indians now constitute the largest group of international students at German universities.

Engineering the most popular choice

The data reveals that 60% of Indian students in Germany are enrolled in engineering programs, reinforcing the country’s reputation for excellence in technical education. Other fields of study include Law, Management, and Social Studies (21%), Mathematics and Natural Sciences (13%). Other disciplines combined account for 5%.

In terms of institutional preferences, 56% of Indian students are enrolled in universities, while 44% attend universities of applied sciences, indicating a significant interest in both academic and practical, skill-based education.

Why Germany

Indian students are drawn to Germany for several reasons, with cost and quality of education being top factors.

“I was drawn towards Germany due to its safety and the low cost of education here compared to others,” said Snehal Mane, a Master in Finance and Investment from the Berlin School of Business & Innovation (BSBI), Berlin.

Abhishek Lakhani, who is pursuing Automotive Software Engineering at TU Chemnitz, cited the country’s emphasis on research and innovation as key reasons for his decision. “Germany’s education system and its emphasis on research and innovation were the two major factors that inspired me to pursue my higher studies here. The availability of numerous scholarships and the relatively low tuition fees compared to other countries also played a significant role,” he said.

For some, the work culture and potential return on investment (ROI) are decisive factors. Deep Bhadja, a Master of Electrical and Microsystems Engineering student at Ostbayerische Technische Hochschule Regensburg, explained: “So, after working in India and experiencing corporate life for one and a half years, I was convinced that work-life balance and decent work culture are just a far-fetched dream if you stay in India. I researched which countries had the best work culture, good research prospects, high salaries, and at the same time low tuition fees for high ROI (return on investment). And no other country fits those criteria like Germany, with zero tuition fees (in public universities) and the least average working hours per annum.”

Affordable Education and Strong Infrastructure

The affordability of education and efficient public services also contribute to Germany’s appeal.

“Germany was the place I chose for various reasons. One is having my relatives over here helped in making the decision. Secondly, according to my research, education cost in Germany is comparatively less, and public transportation facilities are affordable too,” said Chaitali Tamboliya, who is pursuing a master's in Web Engineering from Chemnitz University of Technology.

For Akash Surve, pursuing a Master's in Micro and Nano Systems at TU Chemnitz, public universities with low fees were the primary attraction. “I chose Germany because of its public universities that offer degrees in almost every field. The best part is that there are no tuition fees, only a semester contribution, which ranges from €270 to €600-700 per month. For my university, it is around €290 per semester,” he said.

Germany’s combination of high-quality education, affordable costs, and strong research opportunities continues to make it a top destination for Indian students, who are now the largest international community in the country. With the numbers expected to rise further, Germany is set to strengthen its position as a leading hub for Indian talent in higher education.