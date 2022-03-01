Indian student loses life in Kharkiv, war-torn Ukraine

An Indian student was killed after being hit by shelling in Kharkiv, a city in eastern Ukraine, the government said Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that it is in touch with the student's family and conveyed its condolences.

The 20-year-old student, studying at the Kharkiv National Medical Unversity, has been identified as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar from Karnataka.

Owing to this incident, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine wrote on Twitter, “All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available.”

Many among the other users also wrote on Twitter urging the Indian Government to formulate a solution.

"Naveen Kumar from Karanatak was shot dead in Kharkiv. India should not remain neutral now," wrote Malek Kamil.

"It is really sad to see parents seeing their dead child's face in a war they had nothing to do with. Rest in Peace to Naveen Kumar and prayers for the rest of #Indianstudents. I dont know why it is always common that Indians suffer?" wrote Navin Singh.

Another Twitter user wrote to Naveen Kumar's family indirectly. "I am saddened beyond words to learn that #Naveen Kumar – a 4th year MBBS student from Ranibennur, #Karnataka lost his life in Kharkiv #Ukraine this morning. Naveen’s death has shattered the entire Nation. May God give the family strength to bear the irreparable loss. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:43 PM IST