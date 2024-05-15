Indian Origin CEO Advice Students Consider Foreign Universities With Less Indians Says ‘No Seriousness Towards The Future'

Representative Image

A recent post by a social media user on X has sparked a spirited debate among Indian students who are looking to pursue higher education abroad. The user, Shreya Pattar, shared advice aimed at Indian students, especially those considering enrollment in universities with a significant Indian student community.

In her post, Pattar suggested that students should be cautious when selecting institutes and prioritise those with fewer Indian students. She posted on X, “An Indian student planning to move abroad for higher education should check how many Indian students that university has. The more the number of Indian students, the lower that university should be on your list of places to join. A big Indian community of students doesn’t come with a “homely” feeling. It comes with toxic Indian patterns.”

Pattar emphasised that a substantial Indian presence in a college often leads to what she termed "too much drama, lack of professionalism, no good role models, no leadership or responsibility towards juniors, self-centred behaviour, 'group-ism', back-bitching, and no seriousness towards the future."

Furthermore, she advised against adopting such mindsets and attitudes. She suggested that if students want to "feel at home" while studying abroad, they should reconsider their decision to leave the country altogether.

How did the social media user reacted?

The post quickly gained traction, accumulating over 840,000 views and garnering nearly 7,500 likes since its initial share a few days ago. However, the response has been polarised, with many users expressing dissent and criticism towards Pattar's viewpoint.

One of the users disagreed with the influencer and posted, "I respectfully disagree. Having a community of Indian students can provide a sense of familiarity and support, especially in a new country. It's about finding the right balance between comfort and exposure to diverse perspectives."

While some supported her stance and commented, “I cannot agree more with you. In 2011 I went to Australia to work in a hospital and there the most toxic people and most envious towards Indian were Indians only. It was a shock for me once I reach there and till the time I left Australia I could not come to terms with it."