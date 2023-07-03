Indian Institute Of Technology Now In Tanzania, Country's First Foreign Campus

Both the parties are expected to sign a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the presence of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. | Photo: Freepik

Head high for students from Indian Institutes of technology (IIT)! The establishment of first foreign campus of IIT in Tanzania comes as milestone for India's Global South Initiative. This will also strengthen ties between India and Africa. Both the parties are expected to sign a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the presence of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

After rounds of discussion and negotiations between India and Africa, this development was confirmed. It is expected to be announced during the visit of External Affairs Minister

What does IIT in Tanzania holds for students?

This campus will offer local students enhanced educational opportunities. As the IITs are well-known for its top-notch science education, engineering and technology, it will bring expertise to Tanzania in order to access world-class education without the need to study abroad. This initiative aligns with India's goal of providing quality education to students across the globe.

This development will also bring growing engagement between India and Tanzania in various sectors, such as defense cooperation. The establishment of the IIT campus further strengthens the bilateral ties between the two countries and promotes collaboration in multiple domains.

The building of the first overseas campus of India’s National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Uganda earlier this year demonstrated India’s commitment to providing quality education and technical expertise to African countries.

The establishment of the IIT campus in Tanzania and the NFSU campus in Uganda reinforces the educational ties between India and Africa. Following that, the quality education, moderate financial burden of studying abroad tags along to their countries’ development.

Read Also IIT Madras Hosts Delegation From Nelson Mandela Institution, Tanzania At Campus