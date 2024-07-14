Indian Consulate In Houston Steps Up For Students Affected By Hurricane Beryl

Following Hurricane Beryl, hundreds of Indian students in Houston were affected by power outages. The Indian Consulate in Houston has been providing crucial assistance to these students. The Category 1 hurricane caused significant damage and disrupted daily life in the area, leading to power outages for almost a million homes and businesses.

Indian Consulate assists students

According to PTI reports, when the hurricane made landfall in Texas on Monday, around 2.7 million consumers lost power. D.C. Manjunath, the Consul General of India, has been actively involved in relief operations and personally visiting nearby educational institutions, such as the University of Houston, to guarantee the safety of Indian students during this challenging time. Despite the challenges, the embassy has carried on with its operations, offering assistance and emergency supplies.

None of us are immune from the effects of Nature’s fury. As the city administration and other authorities are working on full restoration of power in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, we met the Indian Students studying at the University of Houston to check on them and provide… pic.twitter.com/LktNtFVYLB — India in Houston (@cgihou) July 12, 2024

"None of us are immune to nature's fury," Consul General Manjunath remarked, reflecting on the situation. "As Houston authorities work tirelessly to restore power, we are committed to assisting Indian students with critical supplies during this challenging time." He also expressed gratitude to local Indian community organisations such as SEWA, BAPS, and VPSS for their tireless efforts in supporting the community during this crisis.

Hurricane Beryl - Weekend Emergency Assistance/ Consular Services. pic.twitter.com/vhedZh2tr1 — India in Houston (@cgihou) July 12, 2024

Despite restoring service to nearly 1.4 million customers since the disaster, CenterPoint Energy claims that approximately 860,000 customers are still without electricity. Over the past week, many households have been without power, leading to the disposal of spoiled food and coping with unstable living conditions in the sweltering heat.

At least 11 people have died as a result of Hurricane Beryl in the US and 9 in the Caribbean, including 3 in Houston from the intense heat made worse by protracted power outages. People who live in severely affected places, such as Flamingo Island in Fort Bend County, have resorted to extreme means, such as sleeping in automobiles or trying to find shelter in the few available hotel rooms.

According to PTI reports, the Indian Consulate's proactive efforts have been crucial in supporting the Indian student community during this crisis, ensuring that they receive the necessary aid and resources to navigate this difficult period.

