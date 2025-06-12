Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 Begins For Yantrik & Navik Posts; Apply By June 25

Indian Coast Guard 2025 Application: The Indian Coast Guard has published the recruitment notice for the positions of Yantrik, Navik (General Duty), and Navik (Domestic Branch). Eligible male candidates can apply for the Indian Coast Guard 2025 online at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The deadline to apply for the India Coast Guard 2025 recruitment exam is June 25.

Indian Coast Guard 2025 Application: Eligibility criteria

For ICG Yantrik:

- Must have passed the 10+2 (Intermediate) examination.

- Physics and Mathematics should be among the subjects studied.

For Navik (Technical):

- Must have passed Class 10.

- Should hold a diploma in Engineering in any one of the following disciplines:

Electrical

Mechanical

Electronics

Telecommunication

Indian Coast Guard 2025 Application: Application fees

Application Fee: ₹300 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates.

Exemption: No fee for candidates from other categories.

Payment Mode: Online via Net Banking, UPI, Credit Card, or Debit Card.

Indian Coast Guard 2025 Application: Steps to apply

Step 1: Check out joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, the official website.

Step 2: To join ICG as enrolled personnel (CGEPT - 02/2025 Batch), click the following link.

Step 3: Create an account by completing your basic information.

Step 4: Enter the login information that was supplied to the registered email address or mobile number.

Step 5: Complete the application by providing the necessary academic, personal, and other details.

Step 6: Provide scanned copies of your signature, photo, and any other required paperwork.

Step 7: If required, pay the application fee.

Step 8: Examine the application and send it in.

Step 9: A copy of the completed form should be downloaded and saved for future use.

Indian Coast Guard 2025: Exam dates

The tentative dates for the Indian Coast Guard's CGEPT-01/2026 recruitment exam are September 2025 and February 2026, respectively. A computer-based exam, a physical fitness test (PFT), document verification, and a medical examination will all be part of the selection process.