 Indian Army Nursing Assistant Tentative Exam Dates 2026 Out: Check Dates and Selection Process 
The Indian Army Nursing Assistant Exam Date 2026 will be organized from June 1 to June 15, 2026, tentatively. The official website of the Indian Army also advises candidates interested in seeking admission that they need to qualify for NEET (UG) 2026 conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Indian Army Nursing Assistant Exam Date 2026: The Indian Army Nursing Assistant Exam Date 2026 will be organized from June 1 to June 15, 2026, tentatively. The official website of the Indian Army also advises candidates interested in seeking admission for the BSc(N) course 2026 at Colleges of Nursing under Armed Forces Medical Services that they need to qualify for NEET (UG) 2026 conducted by the National Testing Agency. Therefore, candidates are advised to register for NEET (UG) 2026.

Indian Army Nursing Assistant Exam 2026: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: February 13, 2026

Application Form Start Date: February 13, 2026

Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): April 1, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: To be released

Result Announcement Date: To be release

Indian Army Nursing Assistant Exam 2026: Exam Dates

The official website also states that the Indian Army will issue a notification on the official website informing candidates regarding the official exam dates. The exact dates for the online exam will be released later by the Indian Army. 

Exam Dates: June 1 to June 15, 2026 (Tentative)

Indian Army Nursing Assistant Exam 2026: Admit Card

The Indian Army Nursing Assistant Admit Card Date 2026 will be issued to the candidates a few weeks before the beginning of the exam. The admit card will include details such as the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and important instructions for candidates. Candidates wil need to carry the printed copy of the call letter to the test center for the security check to appear for the exam. 

Indian Army Nursing Assistant Exam 2026: Selection Process

Phase I (Online CEE): A computer-based objective exam. Candidates who qualify based on the cutoff will be shortlisted for the next phase.

Phase II (Recruitment Rally): Includes the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Medical Examination.

Final Merit: Prepared based on the combined performance and medical clearance.

Official Notification Link here

