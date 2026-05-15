Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Out Now At joinindianarmy.nic.in; Here’s How To Access Admit Card

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: The Indian Army has released the Agniveer Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, Join Indian Army , using their registration ID and password.

Currently, hall tickets are only available to JCO RT, Sepoy Pharma, and Havildar Education candidates.

The Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 will be conducted in online computer-based mode from June 1 to June 15, 2026, at designated exam centers across the country.

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: Important Dates

JCO RT, Sepoy Pharma, Havildar (Education)

Exam Date: June 11, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: May 15, 2026 (Evening)

Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass)

Exam Dates: June 1 and June 2, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: May 18, 2026 (Evening)

Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass), Agniveer Technical

Exam Dates: June 3 and June 4, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: May 19, 2026 (Evening)

Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass), Agniveer Technical

Exam Dates: June 5 and June 8, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: May 20, 2026 (Evening)

Remaining Categories

Agniveer General Duty (GD)

Agniveer Tradesman (8th Pass)

Soldier Technical (Nursing Assistant)

Agniveer GD (Women Military Police)

Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (SKT)

Exam Dates: June 9, 10, and 12, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: May 21, 2026 (Evening)

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: How to Download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JCO/OR Login section.

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID and password.

Step 4: Open the Agniveer CEE Admit Card 2026 link.

Step 5: Check all details carefully.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card.

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned on Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2026

The admit card will contain the following information:

Candidate’s name and photograph

Roll number and registration number

Exam date and reporting time

Examination centre address

Category and post applied for

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates should verify all details after downloading the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the concerned Army Recruitment Office immediately.

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026 Selection Process

The Agniveer recruitment process includes the following stages:

Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE)

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Medical Examination

Final Merit List

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will proceed to the next stages based on their category and merit.

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026: Last-Minute Instructions for Candidates

Carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination center.

Bring a valid photo ID as proof.

Reach the center well before the reporting time.

Follow all instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

Keep multiple printouts of the admit card for future use.