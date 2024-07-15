Indian-American Congressperson Introduces New Bill To Keep STEM Graduates In US

ANI

US Congressperson Shri Thanedar, of Michigan district has introduced the HR 9023 legislation that would allow students to stay in the US after their studies.

The Keep STEM Graduates in America Act proposes changes in the H-1B visa process and raises the number of available visas each year to make staying in the United States more accessible.

The Congressman said they found that foreign students who pursued an education in technology and the sciences have significantly contributed to overall innovation and growth. Thanedar placed heavy emphasis on the visa process for STEM (science, technology, engineering or mathematics) graduates.

He used his personal experience to affirm the importance of this legislation.

"As an immigrant whose educational opportunities in the US shaped all the subsequent opportunities I received, I understand the importance of keeping our most gifted students in the country," Thanedar said.

He said that the Keep STEM Graduates in America Act will help retain the graduates "by expanding the availability of H-1B visas and making the process to obtain one more simple, we take an important and tangible step towards a future where those students with the most potential to innovate will innovate in the US".

Thanedar acknowledged the troubles associated with acquiring the H1-B visa post-graduation.

"Deadlines dictating a student's stay in the country is troublesome, that is precisely why I'm proposing a revision with respect to extensions," he said.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) welcomed the legislation.

In a post on X, FIIDS said, "We appreciate @RepShriThanedar for introducing "THE KEEP STEM GRADUATES IN AMERICA ACT" to keep #STEM educated #foreign #indian #gradutes in America #greencardbacklog #h1b #FIIDSUSA @khanderao happy to work on this. @lalitkjha @DcWalaDesi"

Thanedar said he believes every student deserves considerable time to find employment and determine which workspace works best for them.

"This bill is just one of many that I support because they bring us closer to a more equitable world while creating a more robust economy to the benefit of Americans and Michiganders," he said.

On behalf of FIIDS, Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy, said, "We applaud Congressman Thanedar for submitting this much-needed bill to retain foreign STEM graduates in the US by providing them an extension in Optional Practical Training. This will benefit lakhs of Indians and millions of foreign students. With this bill, they will have more time to find a job and more time before they get H1b so that they can find appropriate opportunities to contribute to US technology and the economy.