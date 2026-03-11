Indian Air Force Releases AFCAT 1 Result 2026 For 340 Posts; Direct Link Here To Check Results

AFCAT Result 2026: The Indian Air Force has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2026) today, March 11, on the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in . The results can be accessed by adding your registered email ID and password.

The Indian Air Force intends to fill 340 Group A Gazetted Officer vacancies in the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT exam is conducted for young men and women who want to become commissioned officers in the Indian Air Force.

AFCAT Result 2026: How to Check Results?

Candidates can check out the steps below to check the AFCAT Results 2026:

Step 1. Visit the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in.

Step 2. Locate the link stating "AFCAT-01/2026 Result has been declared" on the homepage.

Step 3. You'll be directed to the candidate login page.

Step 4. Provide your registered email address and password.

Step 5. Your AFCAT 01/2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Direct Link: Download AFCAT 01/2026 Scorecard

AFCAT Result 2026: Details Mentioned in the Results

Candidate's full name

Candidate's registration number

Section-wise marks and Total marks

AFCAT cutoff marks and category-wise ranking

Qualifying status

AFCAT Result 2026: What’s Next

Following the announcement of the AFCAT Results 2026, qualified candidates must go through the selection process

Stage 1 : AFSB Registration

Stage 2: AFSB Testing Components

Stage 3: Medical Examination

Stage 4: Final Merit List