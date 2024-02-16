Indian Air Force AFCAT 2024: Check Exam Date, Admit Card, And Guidelines

Representative image

On February 16, 2024, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2024 for the first time, signifying a significant achievement for prospective candidates.

The subsequent session is scheduled from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm at various examination centers across the country.

Admit Card Details

Candidates preparing for the exam can access their AFCAT 1 admit cards for 2024 from the official website, afcat.cdac.in. It is crucial for candidates taking the exam to have a valid admit card in order to participate, as those without it will not be permitted to take the test.

Overview of AFCAT Exam Pattern

The AFCAT exam follows a structured pattern designed to assess candidates' aptitude across various domains. Consisting of 100 objective-type questions, the exam spans topics such as general awareness, English, numerical ability, reasoning, and the military aptitude test. Each section carries a specific weightage, totaling 300 marks.

AFCAT Exam Guidelines

The AFCAT has released a set of rules/guidelines that need to be followed by the candidates during the exam.

Candiudate must not carry any electronic devices with them to the examination hall like cell phones, smartwatches, etc. It is also prohibited to to carry any extra material that can cite to cheating during the exam. The candidates are required to carry a valid photo ID, their admit card. The exam takers are supposed to arrive at least 30 minutes in advance.