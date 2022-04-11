India wins 3 bronze medals at Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad

Our girls have made us proud - all four contestants who represented India at the 11th European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) held in Eger, Hungary, during April 6-12, 2022, have all won bronze medals.

EGMO is a mathematical olympiad for girls which started in 2012. Although the competition is held in Europe, several countries from outside Europe, from Peru to Japan, are invited to take part in the competition each year.

The Indian team which represented the country at the Mathematics Olympiad consisted of four teenagers who won a bronze medal each, they are - Ananya Rajas Ranade, class 12, from Pune; Sanika Amol Borade, class 10, from Nashik; Anushka Aggarwal, class 12 and Gunjan Aggarwal, class 10, from Delhi.

Anushka and Gunjan are sisters who represented India at the EGMO 2022. Both Ananya and Anushka missed silver by 1 point.

The students were accompanied by Dr Aditi Sunil Phadke from Nowrosjee Wadia College, Pune as the Leader; Pulkit Sinha, from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore as the Deputy Leader and Rohinee Joshi, from IIT Bombay as Observer.

India has been bagging medals at the EGMO after its first bronze win by Pranjal Warade in 2015 in Belarus. Since then the Indian contingent has been winning at least one medal every year.

Last year, out of the four contestants which participated from India in the EGMO organised by Georgia virtually due to the pandemic, Ananya Rajas Ranade won the silver medal.

This year India participated in full-strength onsite after a hiatus of two years forced by the pandemic.

The EGMO is similar in style to the International Mathematical Olympiad, with two papers taken on consecutive days. Participating countries send teams consisting of four female mathematicians of school age.

