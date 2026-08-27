India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: 25,000+ Vacancies Announced At indiapost.gov.in; Registration Starts August 31

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, has announced the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Online Engagement Schedule-II, July 2026, inviting applications for more than 25,000 vacancies for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts.

The recruitment notification was issued under Advertisement Number 17-12/2026-GDS on August 27, 2026. The vacancies are spread across different postal circles and divisions.

The one-time registration process will begin on August 31, while the online application and fee payment window will open on September 2 at 5 PM. Candidates will be able to submit their applications until September 21 at 5 PM.

Applicants are advised to check the circle-wise vacancies, local language requirements and eligibility conditions before applying.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Notification: August 27, 2026

One-time registration: August 31 to September 19, 2026, up to 5 PM

Online application and fee payment: September 2 to September 21, 2026, up to 5 PM

Correction window: September 23 to September 24, 2026, up to 5 PM

Applications will be accepted only through the official GDS Online Engagement portal.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive will fill more than 25,000 GDS vacancies across postal circles. The posts include:

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Dak Sevak

The detailed circle-wise and division-wise vacancy information is provided in Annexure-I of the notification. Candidates should check the vacancies available in their preferred circles before submitting the application.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Age limit

Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 40 years

Age will be calculated as on: The last date of submission of applications

Upper age relaxation

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

EWS: No relaxation

PwBD: 10 years

PwBD + OBC: 13 years

PwBD + SC/ST: 15 years

Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed the Class 10 Secondary School Examination from a recognised board.

Passing marks in Mathematics and English are mandatory.

Candidates must have studied the prescribed local language up to Class 10.

Knowledge of computer operation is required.

Candidates must have knowledge of cycling.

Applicants must have adequate means of livelihood.

The notification also contains special local-language provisions for candidates applying for GDS posts in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim and Nagaland.

India Post GDS 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can submit their applications online through the official GDS recruitment portal.

Step 1: Visit the official India Post GDS Online Engagement portal.

Step 2: Complete the one-time registration using the required details.

Step 3: Log in and fill out the online application form.

Step 4: Enter personal, educational and other details exactly as mentioned in the Class 10 marksheet.

Step 5: Upload the required recent photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Select the preferred posts and vacancies as applicable.

Step 7: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 8: Review all details carefully before submitting the application.

Step 9: Submit the application and save/download a copy for future reference.

Candidates are permitted to make only one registration. Multiple or duplicate registrations/applications are prohibited and can lead to cancellation of candidature.

Direct link to apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Selection process

There will be no written examination for selection to the GDS posts.

Candidates will be shortlisted through a system-generated merit list prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 10 Secondary School Examination.

The selection process includes:

Class 10 marks-based merit list

Shortlisting of candidates

Physical verification of original documents

Pre-engagement formalities

Provisional engagement, followed by final verification

The merit will be calculated using the percentage of marks in Class 10, with the percentage calculated up to four decimal places.

For candidates whose marksheets contain only grades or grade points, the Department will use the prescribed conversion method. The notification specifies a multiplication factor of 9.5 for converting grades/points into marks in applicable cases.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: What happens after shortlisting?

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about the result and document verification through SMS and email. They will also be required to check the GDS Online Engagement Portal regularly for updates.

Candidates must report to the designated authority for physical verification of documents within 15 days of shortlisting.

They will be required to carry original documents, along with two sets of self-attested photocopies, including:

Class 10 marksheet

Identity proof

Caste certificate, where applicable

PwBD certificate, where applicable

EWS certificate, where applicable

Transgender certificate, where applicable

Date of birth proof

Medical certificate from a government medical facility

Prescribed local/tribal language certificate, wherever applicable

After successful document verification, a system-generated offer of provisional engagement will be issued.

Selected candidates will then have 30 days to complete the pre-engagement formalities, including prescribed basic training and other requirements.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Salary details

GDS employees are paid through the Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) system.

BPM: ₹12,000 to ₹29,380

ABPM/Dak Sevak: ₹10,000 to ₹24,470

The TRCA carries an annual increase of 3%, subject to the applicable conditions. GDS personnel are also eligible for Dearness Allowance and certain other benefits under the GDS Rules.

The Department has clarified that GDS personnel are not regular Central Government employees, and their service conditions and entitlements are governed by the Gramin Dak Sevaks (Conduct and Engagement) Rules, 2020.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Job profile

Branch Postmaster

A BPM is responsible for the day-to-day functioning of the Branch Post Office and related postal operations. The role also involves customer service, marketing of postal products and services, and India Post Payments Bank operations.

Selected BPM candidates must arrange suitable accommodation for the Branch Post Office at their own cost and are required to reside in the post village.

Assistant Branch Postmaster

ABPMs assist the BPM in postal operations and handle duties such as sale of stamps and stationery, mail delivery, IPPB transactions and customer service activities.

Dak Sevak

Dak Sevaks may work in Post Offices, Sorting Offices, Mail Offices, Transit Mail Offices and Delivery Centres. Their duties can include mail handling, delivery of letters and parcels, sale of stamps and stationery, IPPB transactions and assistance in the functioning of post offices.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important instructions for candidates

The Department has advised applicants to carefully verify all details before submitting their forms. A two-day correction window from September 23 to 24 will be available after the application deadline.

Candidates should also ensure that their Class 10 details, including name and date of birth, match the original marksheet. Applications containing incorrect or incomplete information, or blurred photographs or signatures, may be rejected.

The Department will not issue selection-related calls to candidates. Applicants should rely only on the official GDS portal and communications from the designated authorities and should not share their registration details or personal information with unknown callers.

The engagement process for this recruitment cycle will close, and no further shortlist is expected to be issued after December 31, 2026, subject to any modification or extension announced by the Department.