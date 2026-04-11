India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Released At indiapost.gov.in; Check State-Wise Selection, Next Steps Here | Website: https://indiapost.gov.in/

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: The India Post GDS Merit List 2026 is now available on the official website. Those chosen for the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 will have the opportunity to participate in the subsequent phase, which involves document verification. Candidates must present all of the original documents they previously submitted for verification during this process.

Applicants can check their selection status online for jobs such as Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and others.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Statistics

According to the second merit list for GDS in 2026, 214 applicants from Telangana have been shortlisted for India Post GDS. In the second GDS merit list for 2026, 140 candidates were chosen for the state of Punjab. A total of 869 applicants have been selected for the state of Gujarat in the India Post GDS second merit list for 2026. In the second GDS merit list for 2026, 148 candidates from the state of Haryana were chosen.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Important dates

• Application Start Date: January 31, 2026

• Last Date to Apply: February 14, 2026

• Last Date for Fee Payment: February 16, 2026

• Correction Window: February 18–19, 2026

• 1st Merit List Date: March 6, 2026

• 2nd Merit List Date: To be announced

• Selection Process: Merit-based (No exam/interview)

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates who follow the instructions below can download the second merit list:

Step 1: Visit indiapost.gov.in, the official India Post website.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Selection List' link that appears on the main page.

Step 3: You must now select the state or circle that corresponds to the region in which you submitted your application for GDS Recruitment 2026.

Step 4: Next, get the GDS post results PDF by clicking the relevant region/state-specific link.

Step 5: Next, confirm your status by comparing your name or roll number to the outcome PDF.

Step 6: Keep the same for later use.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Vacancy details

A total of 28,636 vacancies will be filled under the recruitment drive.

Posts include:

- Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

- Branch Postmaster (BPM)

- Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

- Other related roles

State-wise highest selections:

- Maharashtra: 3,547 candidates

- Uttar Pradesh: 3,168 candidates

- West Bengal: 2,963 candidates