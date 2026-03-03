India Post GDS 2026 Result For 28,636 Posts To Be OUT Anytime Soon At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Check Selection Process & Next Steps

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 | indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS 2026 Result: The Gramin Dak Sevaks exam 2026 results will soon be available on India Post's official website. The outcome will be accessible online in PDF format. Those who took the GDS exam in January 2026 can use their login information to download the results.

Candidates should be aware that the authorities will not provide an individual scorecard. In order to verify their identity or registration number, they must obtain the circle-wise merit list.

India Post GDS 2026 Result: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 28,636 posts

Posts Included:

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Recruitment Across: Various postal circles across India

India Post GDS 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Once the official link is operational, download the PDF from the candidate's login page by following the instructions:

Step 1: Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "India Post GDS Result 2026" option.

Step 3: Choose your postal circle.

Step 4: Get the PDF of the merit list.

Step 5: Use Ctrl + F to look up your name or registration number.

Direct link to check the result

India Post GDS 2026 Merit List: Selection Process Explained

The India Post GDS 2026 merit list will be released in PDF format on the official portal — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The merit list will mention the names of shortlisted candidates for the next stage of recruitment.

It will be published state-wise and circle-wise.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their Class 10 marks from a recognised board.

There will be no written examination or interview.

The selection process is completely merit-based.

India Post GDS 2026 Result: What’s Next After Merit List?

Shortlisted candidates must report to their respective postal circle centres.

They need to complete the medical examination.

Document verification will also be conducted.

Candidates must carry their original documents, including:

- Class 10 mark sheet

- Valid photo ID proof

- Caste/EWS certificate (if applicable)

- Proof of date of birth

Final selection will be confirmed after successful verification.