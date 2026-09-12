India Needs Social, Impactful and Problem-Solving Research: Moving Beyond Publication-Driven Research | AI

Research is the foundation of knowledge creation, innovation and societal progress. In the modern world, nations that invest in meaningful research are better equipped to address economic, social, technological and environmental challenges. India has made significant progress in research output over the last few decades, with a growing number of universities, research institutions and increasing publication records. In fact, India globally stands 3rd in terms of research publications. However, an important question remains: Is research in India sufficiently connected with the real needs of society?

The increasing emphasis on the number of publications, citations and rankings has sometimes shifted the focus from the actual purpose of research. While publications are important for knowledge dissemination and academic recognition, research cannot become merely a race for numbers. India needs research that is socially relevant, impactful and capable of solving real-world problems. Educational institutions, especially universities and colleges, have a crucial role in creating such a research culture.

Limitations of Publication-Driven Research

Academic publications are essential indicators of research activity. They help scholars share findings, contribute to global knowledge and establish academic credibility. However, when publication count becomes the primary measure of research success, several challenges emerge.

Firstly, researchers may focus on topics that are easier to publish rather than topics that address urgent societal needs. A study may appear in a reputed journal but may have limited relevance to the lives of ordinary citizens. Research should not remain confined to academic databases; it should translate into solutions that improve people’s lives.

Secondly, excessive pressure to publish can encourage repetitive studies, incremental contributions or research undertaken only for career advancement. The question that needs to be asked is not merely “How many papers have been published?” but also “What difference has the research made?”

Thirdly, many valuable indigenous problems remain under-researched because they may not immediately attract international academic attention. Issues related to rural development, public health, agriculture, skill development, ageing population, education inequality, environmental sustainability and social inclusion require deeper investigation.

Need for Socially Relevant Research

India is a country of diverse challenges and opportunities. With its large population, cultural diversity and developmental aspirations, India requires research that responds to the needs of its people.

Socially relevant research focuses on understanding and solving problems affecting communities. For example, research on affordable healthcare technologies can benefit rural populations; studies on innovative teaching methods can improve learning outcomes in government schools; research on sustainable agriculture can support farmers; and studies on skill development can enhance employment opportunities for youth.

The concept of “impactful research” goes beyond producing knowledge. It involves creating measurable improvements in society. A research project should ideally answer questions such as:

Does it solve an existing problem?

Does it improve the quality of life?

Can its findings be implemented?

Does it contribute to policy development?

Can communities benefit from its outcomes?

India needs researchers who become problem solvers, innovators and change agents.

Role of Educational Institutions

Educational institutions are at the centre of developing a problem-solving research ecosystem. Universities and colleges should move beyond viewing research as an individual academic requirement and consider it as a social responsibility.

Developing a Research Culture Focused on Impact: Institutions should encourage faculty members and students to identify real-life problems and develop research questions around them. Research agendas should emerge not only from academic interests but also from community needs, industry challenges and national priorities.

Colleges and universities can establish research centres focusing on areas such as sustainable development, education reform, healthcare innovation, artificial intelligence for social good, ageing population and rural transformation.

Promoting Interdisciplinary Research: Many societal problems cannot be solved through a single discipline. Climate change, public health, urbanisation and education challenges require collaboration among scientists, social scientists, technologists, economists and policymakers.

Educational institutions should encourage interdisciplinary research where different perspectives come together to create comprehensive solutions.

Strengthening Industry and Community Collaboration: Research should not remain limited to laboratories and classrooms. Universities should collaborate with industries, government agencies, non-governmental organisations and local communities.

For example, engineering institutions or environmental entities can work with municipalities on waste management solutions, management institutions can support small entrepreneurs, and social science departments can collaborate with communities to study social issues.

Such partnerships increase the practical relevance and impact of research.

Encouraging Student Participation in Research: Students should be introduced to research not only as a pure learning activity but as a way of developing curiosity, creativity and problem-solving skills. Undergraduate research projects, innovation challenges and community-based assignments can help students understand real-world problems.

A student who learns to identify problems and develop solutions becomes better prepared for future challenges.

Redefining Research Evaluation: Educational institutions and policymakers need to reconsider how research performance is measured. Publications should remain an important criterion, but they should not be the only indicator.

Research impact, patents, community engagement, policy contributions, innovations, industry collaborations and practical applications should also receive recognition.

A researcher who develops low-cost technology benefiting thousands of people should receive equal appreciation as someone producing multiple academic papers.

Role of Faculty Members

Faculty members have a significant responsibility in shaping the direction of research. They should act as mentors who inspire students to explore meaningful questions. Teachers must encourage critical thinking, ethical research practices and a commitment to social responsibility.

Faculty development programs should focus not only on research methodology and publication skills but also on areas such as innovation, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary collaboration and translating research into practice.

The ultimate aim of research education should be to create scholars who combine academic excellence with social sensitivity.

Moving Ahead:

India stands at an important stage of development where knowledge must be transformed into solutions. Publication-driven research has its place, but it cannot be the sole measure of academic success. The true purpose of research is to expand knowledge and improve human life.

Educational institutions must become centres of innovation, creativity and social transformation. They should encourage researchers to move from asking “How can I publish this research?” to “How can this research solve a meaningful problem?”

The future of Indian research lies in creating a balance between academic excellence and societal impact. When institutions, faculty members and students work together with a problem-solving mindset, research can become a powerful instrument for inclusive growth, national development and human progress. That is the need of the hour.