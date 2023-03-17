India & Indonesia collaborate universities to bridge the gap in higher education. | Official

Experts from India and Indonesia discussed strategies to increase collaboration between the two countries at the International Roundtable Conference held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The discussions were mainly focused at developing strategies for increasing technology transfer, research alliance and student exchange between the two countries.

The conference was organised by Indian EdTech RISE to announce its collaboration with Kadin,DIY (Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry) and Universitas Ahmad Dahlan with the aim to build synergies between the higher education ecosystem of both India and Indonesia.

The conference was attended by more than 40 top universities from both India and Indonesia with more than 100 leaders who were also part of the discussion.

According to an official release, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by RISE with KADIN,DIY and Universitas Ahmad Dahlan for industry academia collaboration. Universities of both Indian and Indonesian public and private sectors will foster academic exchange for faculty, student exchange along with joint research collaboration programs, the release said. Furthermore, it added that scholarships worth more than $ 2 lakh was pledged at the NEP Roundtable in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.